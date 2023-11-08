66°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Formula 1

Fashion Show mall to charge for parking during F1

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 8, 2023 - 10:45 am
 
Fashion Show mall will implement a paid parking policy during the inaugural Formula One Las Veg ...
Fashion Show mall will implement a paid parking policy during the inaugural Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix, the Strip establishment said Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2023. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)
Fashion Show mall will implement a paid parking policy during the inaugural Formula One Las Veg ...
Fashion Show mall will implement a paid parking policy during the inaugural Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix, the Strip establishment said Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2023. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

Fashion Show mall will implement a paid parking policy during the inaugural Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix, the Strip establishment said Wednesday.

The mall, located at the corner of Spring Mountain Road and Las Vegas Boulevard, set rates for its usually free parking garage located directly outside of the race circuit.

Beginning Thursday, Nov. 16, parking operations service ACE Parking will charge guests $40 to park at Fashion Show. If someone spends $100 across the property in aggregate, before 5 p.m., the visitor can go to a validation station with receipts and have an attendant refund the parking charge to their credit card.

The same process applies Friday and Saturday, Nov. 17-18, though rates rise to $75 on Saturday.

Visitors can also show a restaurant receipt from any of the sit-down restaurants facing the Strip until 11:59 p.m., property manager Brookfield Properties said.

“We recognize that many locals and visitors may want to experience the environment but not necessarily want to watch the race,” mall operators said in a statement. “For those who are not interested in shopping, want to visit the Strip for the inaugural event in some capacity, ensure they have a convenient place to park and want to avoid much of the congestion given the track layout and Fashion Show’s placement on the track, can purchase parking in advance with links on the fslv.com website.”

The Las Vegas Grand Prix will be held Nov. 16-18 and is expected to bring more than 105,000 spectators to the Strip.

McKenna Ross is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. Contact her at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on X.

MOST READ
1
Home of legendary Las Vegas comedian sells in foreclosure
Home of legendary Las Vegas comedian sells in foreclosure
2
Another Vegas hotel-casino is replacing its buffet with a food hall
Another Vegas hotel-casino is replacing its buffet with a food hall
3
Small lifestyle tweak has big effect on diet-related diseases
Small lifestyle tweak has big effect on diet-related diseases
4
Body found on Vegas school property, police say
Body found on Vegas school property, police say
5
2 popular Summerlin restaurants expanding to Henderson
2 popular Summerlin restaurants expanding to Henderson
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix watch parties
RJ

Three free community events are among the watch parties planned for the Las Vegas Grand Prix on Nov. 18.

More stories
Las Vegas Grand Prix pop-up shop to open on Strip
Las Vegas Grand Prix pop-up shop to open on Strip
F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix watch parties
F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix watch parties
Off-Strip casino-resort properties rev up plans for F1
Off-Strip casino-resort properties rev up plans for F1
Las Vegas Grand Prix eliminates planned grandstand due to sightline issues
Las Vegas Grand Prix eliminates planned grandstand due to sightline issues
Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend room rates continue to fall
Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend room rates continue to fall
Las Vegas Grand Prix winner’s stage location announced
Las Vegas Grand Prix winner’s stage location announced