Hard Rock announces partnership, grandstand seating for F1 race

Tickets will go on sale Wednesday for grandstand seating at The Mirage for November’s Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix.

The Mirage on the Strip in Las Vegas Tuesday, March 7, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Hard Rock International, the new parent company of The Mirage, joined the list of presenting partners for November’s inaugural Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix.

The company also announced on Monday that the property, which eventually will be known as the Hard Rock, will have its own Strip-adjacent grandstand structure, designed to seat up to 3,000 people.

The Mirage plans to host a variety of F1-centric events and to provide fans hospitality options onsite.

Fans who signed up for the priority interest list by donating $7.77 to the Las Vegas Grand Prix Foundation will be able to purchase The Mirage’s Grandstands tickets during their designated time slot beginning Wednesday. Any remaining tickets will be available to the public on the Las Vegas Grand Prix website on Friday beginning at 10 a.m.

Ticket prices haven’t been announced, but prices range from $500 to more than $10,000 apiece at some of the other Strip viewing areas.

Room and ticket packages will be available on The Mirage website at a later date, the company said.

Hard Rock is no stranger to Formula One racing with partnerships with the Miami Grand Prix race, scheduled May 5-7.

“Like Formula One, the Hard Rock brand is globally recognized with fans visiting from around the world,” said Emily Prazer, chief commercial officer of Las Vegas Grand Prix Inc. “Our event’s high intensity and energy are a great match for the excitement associated with the Hard Rock, and we look forward to providing fans with another opportunity to watch the race from an exciting vantage point on the Las Vegas Strip.”

Keith Sheldon, president of Hard Rock Entertainment, a subsidiary of Hard Rock International, said his company is excited to extend its brand from Florida to Las Vegas.

“From our involvement with the Formula One Miami Grand Prix and as an official team partner of Oracle Red Bull Racing, we’re thrilled to continue to grow our involvement in the sport and know first-hand what it will take to plan and execute an extraordinary race experience in the sports and entertainment capital of the world,” Sheldon said.

Earlier this month, the Las Vegas Grand Prix announced it would be released another round of tickets. Fans with American Express cards will get first access starting Monday, with the general public getting their shot at 10 a.m. Friday.

Each tickets include access to a dedicated zone, and some of the zones include: Tickets in the Skybox with views of the start-finish line at $10,000 each; Koval Hospitality north and south zones at $8,000 apiece; and The Main Grandstand and East Harmon Grandstand seats at $2,500 each.

The MSG Sphere Zone Grandstands are going for $2,000 each.

The West Harmon Grandstand zone tickets are selling for $1,500 per person, while general admission for standing-room tickets at the MSG Sphere Zone are $500 each.

Ticket prices for private suites, and the Neon and Legacy areas are available upon request.

Most of the areas will serve food and drinks as part of the ticket prices and can be used for preliminary activities three and four days leading up to the race — 50 laps around a 3.8-mile course — which begins at 10 p.m. Nov. 18.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.