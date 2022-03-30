Las Vegas gets green light for 2023 Formula One race

The Las Vegas Grand Prix is slated to occur on a yet-to-be-named Saturday in November 2023, Formula One and Las Vegas tourism officials announced Wednesday.

Red Bull driver Sergio Perez of Mexico steers his car during qualifying session for the Formula One Grand Prix it in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia, Saturday, March 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

Formula One racing is set to take place on the Las Vegas Strip beginning in 2023.

The Las Vegas Grand Prix is slated to occur at night on a yet-to-be-named Saturday in November 2023, Formula One and Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority officials announced Wednesday at the Cosmopolitan.

The race will mark the third Formula One race in the U.S., with the Las Vegas Strip and its landmark properties as the backdrop. The other races are in Miami and Austin, Texas.

“This is an incredible moment for Formula 1 that demonstrates the huge appeal and growth of our sport with a third race in the U.S.,” said Stefano Domenicali, president and CEO of Formula One. “Las Vegas is a destination known around the world for its excitement, hospitality, thrills, and of course, the famous Strip. There is no better place for Formula 1 to race than in the global entertainment capital of the world and we cannot wait to be here next year.”

The track design is set to be 3.8 miles long from start to finish with top speeds of over 212 mph anticipated. The race will include 50 laps around the course with three main straightaways and 14 corners, including a high speed cornering sequence and a single chicane, or serpentine, section.

Formula One and Liberty Media will work together to promote the race in partnership with Live Nation Entertainment and the LVCVA. Founding partners Caesars Entertainment, MGM Resorts International, and Wynn Las Vegas and presenting partners MSG Sphere, Resorts World and the Venetian Resort will also play a part in the event’s promotion.

“Iconic Las Vegas and Formula 1, the pinnacle of motorsport, is the perfect marriage of speed and glamour,” Greg Maffei, Liberty Media president and CEO, said. “Our confidence in this unique opportunity is evident in our decision to assume the promoter role for the Las Vegas Grand Prix in partnership with Live Nation. We could not be more excited to work with our local partners to create a marquee event. The potential of Formula 1 has been well demonstrated over the last several seasons and the Las Vegas GP will only take it to the next level.”

Steve Hill, president and CEO of the LVCVA, said he is looking forward to the race taking place in Las Vegas next year, noting the addition of the race enhances the city’s sports reputation.

“Spectators will experience the unrivaled thrill of watching these world-class drivers race through what is sure to become one of the most iconic racetracks in the world,” Hill said. “Formula One and Liberty Media have been incredible partners, and we look forward to November 2023 when we once again showcase that Las Vegas is ‘The Greatest Arena on Earth.’”

The race will mark the first time Las Vegas has hosted a Formula One race since a 1981-82 race held in the Caesars Palace parking lot.

