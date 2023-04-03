Las Vegas Grand Prix circuit paving underway near Strip

Crews began initial work on Sands Avenue on Sunday night between Koval Lane and Las Vegas Boulevard, marking the kickoff of crews readying the 3.8-mile track.

Crews began initial work on Sands Avenue on Sunday night between Koval Lane and Las Vegas Boulevard, marking the kickoff of crews readying the 3.8-mile track consisting mainly of public roads. The Sands portion of work will continue through Friday.

Motorists should expect rolling lane closures with each portion of the repaving operation.

Work shifts to Las Vegas Boulevard next, with reaping to take place between Sunday and May 19. Harmon Avenue between Las Vegas Boulevard and Koval will follow between May 22 and May 26.

Operations then will shift to Koval from June 11 through June 16, with the paddock site paving planned for June 19 through June 30 and the MSG Sphere zone planned for between Aug. 21 and Aug. 25.

Crews will be back at it later this year with a similar phased approach for final track paving.

Sands and Las Vegas Boulevard will be first with paving planned to occur between July 16 and July 21. Work will continue exclusively on the Strip between July 23 and July 28, with Harmon next in line for final paving July 30 through Aug. 4.

The paddock site’s final paving is planned for Aug. 6 through Aug.11, Koval between Aug. 13 and Aug. 18, and the Sphere and a portion of Sands being the final phase set for Sept. 10 through Sept. 15.

The inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix will take place Nov. 16-18, with the race itself set to begin at 10 p.m. Nov. 18. The 50-lap race will see drivers reach speeds of up to 212 mph, with multiple spectator zones set to be constructed throughout the circuit.

