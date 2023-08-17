Palms unveils special packages for Las Vegas Grand Prix

The hotel-casino near the Las Vegas Strip has several offerings for those coming to town for November’s Formula One race.

The Palms is shown during a celebration for the first anniversary of San Manuel Band of Mission Indians reopening the hotel-casino in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 27, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The Palms hotel-casino in Las Vegas announced it will host a display of Ferrari automobiles Nov. 5-19 as part of the celebration of the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix. (Palms)

Formula One’s Las Vegas Grand Prix is still several months away, but hotels across the Las Vegas Valley are planning to welcome auto racing fans with all kinds of specials and packages.

The Palms hotel-casino near the Las Vegas Strip announced several packages for those traveling to Las Vegas for the big race.

The 777 Experience, available for $777,000, includes seven nights in the hotel’s Empathy Suite, along with race tickets, dinner for eight at Scotch 80 Prime, access to a one-story Sky Villa for seven nights, and a VIP table on the rooftop patio at Ghostbar.

For those with a slightly smaller budget, there’s the Formula For Winning Sky Vill Experience, available for $75,000. It includes two nights in a Sky Villa, race tickets, dinner for four at Scotch 80 Prime, and a VIP table at Ghostbar.

Then there’s the Formula For Winning Grandstand package. For $5,500, you get a Fantasy King room for two nights, tickets, and a $250 dining credit.

In addition, the Palms announced that four special Ferraris will be on display in the lobby and the valet area of the hotel Nov. 5-19.

Following the COVID-19 pandemic, the Palms reopened its doors in April 2022 under the ownership of the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians, the first Native American tribe to own and operate a resort in Las Vegas.

