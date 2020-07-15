NFL owners to meet amid coronavirus concerns

The Athletic reported that NFL owners will meet Friday to discuss the opening of training camps as coronavirus cases surge nationally.

The indoor field house at the Raiders' Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center in Henderson is overlooked by the three levels in the connected office space. The third floor allows team representatives to take in the action on a balcony that overhangs the east end of the field house. (Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders)

NFL owners will meet Friday to discuss the opening of training camps amid the nation’s coronavirus crisis, according to The Athletic.

The website attributed its report to unnamed sources.

One person, described by the website as “a high-level football source,” said there were concerns among owners whether camps will begin on time. The Raiders are scheduled to open camp July 28 at their facility in Henderson.

“There’s a number of cities and counties that are still concerned about training camp that (already) have some semblance of verbal approval,” the source said. “But given the recent (COVID-19) developments (in many) states, I think there’s some concern from the Washington, D.C., office on the political side of the NFL around where we all stand. So it’s all going to come down to the next couple days here.”

The league and NFL Players Association are still negotiating details regarding how camp and the season will take place as the coronavirus numbers rise.

One contentious issue, according to ESPN, is whether to classify a player testing positive for COVID-19 as a nonfootball injury. Teams are not under obligation to pay players given that designation.

Though both sides have reached several agreements regarding camp and season protocols, they have not come to terms on testing procedures.

The league and Oakley unveiled a new helmet face shield Monday designed to allow players to breathe normally while not allowing droplets to escape. But players have not said whether they want to wear the shield.

