What are the 5 most surprising 53-man roster cuts in NFL history?

In honor of the NFL’s cutdown day, here are the most five surprising 53-man roster cuts in league history.

In this Sept. 15, 2019, file photo, Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson (10) warms up before an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis, File)

NFL teams were forced to trim their rosters from 90 players to 53 on Tuesday, leaving the market filled with fresh free agents.

There were several notable names among the Raiders’ cuts, including veteran quarterback Nathan Peterman.

The NFL’s roster deadline provides a good opportunity to revisit five of the most surprising cuts in league history. Several teams have made mistakes over the years letting a player go a bit too soon.

Here is the list:

Cris Carter, Eagles (1990)

Carter was cut by Eagles coach Buddy Ryan after three years with the team because of his poor top-end speed and preseason performance.

Ryan hinted Carter’s all-around game wasn’t good enough when he said all the wide receiver did was “catch touchdowns.”

It turned out to be a regrettable comment.

Ryan didn’t say it, but it later was revealed that Carter was dealing with substance-abuse issues during his time with the Eagles. Carter has since said getting released was the wake-up call he needed.

He put together a Hall of Fame career after getting picked up by the Vikings, finishing with 1,101 catches for 13,899 yards and 130 touchdowns.

DeSean Jackson, Eagles (2014)

Carter isn’t the only wide receiver Philadelphia may have given up on too soon.

Jackson was cut just before he was about to begin the third season of a five-year contract. Coach Chip Kelly never seemed to connect with Jackson and was reportedly concerned with Jackson’s off-field activities.

The whole thing felt like an excuse, and it backfired on the Eagles. Jackson had two more 1,000-yard seasons and played another nine years in the NFL.

Tyrann Mathieu, Cardinals (2018)

The NFL can be a cold-hearted business, but the Cardinals likely regret their hasty decision to release Mathieu rather than work with him on a restructured contract.

The former Louisiana State star was just 25 when Arizona cut him instead of giving him a $5 million roster bonus. It feels short-sighted in retrospect, as Mathieu has been a great player for the three other teams he’s suited up for since.

He helped the Chiefs win Super Bowl 54 and was named to the Pro Bowl twice in Kansas City.

Jordy Nelson, Packers (2018)

Nelson was a mainstay with the Packers, producing three seasons with at least 85 catches and 1,200 yards. He was one of the most reliable wide receivers in football.

Green Bay still opted to cut one of its most popular players after Nelson caught just 53 passes in 2017. It wasn’t even willing to make amendments to his contract.

Nelson ended up signing a two-year, $15 million deal with the Raiders. He ultimately played just one season with the team, catching 63 passes for 739 yards.

Richard Sherman, Seahawks (2018)

Sherman, one of the leaders of Seattle’s “Legion of Boom” defense, seemed destined to begin and end his career with the Seahawks.

But an Achilles injury in 2017 and a large cap hit led Seattle to make a surprising decision. The Seahawks released Sherman, who had 32 interceptions his seven seasons with the franchise, in 2018. He later hooked on with the 49ers, Seattle’s NFC West rival.

Sherman played three years in San Francisco. He made the Pro Bowl in 2019 and helped the 49ers reach Super Bowl 54.

