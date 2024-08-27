Raiders release veteran quarterback to begin NFL cut day

The Raiders began NFL cut day Tuesday by releasing one of their quarterbacks. They need to be down to 53 players by 1 p.m.

Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (10) throws the ball as he warms up to face San Francisco 49ers during an NFL preseason football game at Allegiant Stadium, on Friday, Aug. 23, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

The Raiders continued to trim their roster Tuesday by releasing veteran quarterback Nathan Peterman.

The team needs to be down to 53 players by 1 p.m. The Raiders released undrafted free agent cornerback Woo Governor on Monday.

Peterman, a six-year NFL veteran, signed with the team two weeks ago. He becomes an unrestricted free agent and is eligible to sign with any club.

One decision the Raiders are facing Tuesday is whether to keep two or three quarterbacks. Veteran Gardner Minshew will be the team’s starter to begin the season and second-year pro Aidan O’Connell will be the backup. Undrafted free agent Carter Bradley could be the No. 3 quarterback or he could be cut alongside Peterman.

The Raiders, no matter what, could look to bring Peterman or Bradley back to fill one of the 16 available spots on their practice squad.

