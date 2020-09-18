Encore poker room reopening this month

The poker room inside Encore will reopen Sept. 30 at noon, the company said Friday.

Footage from a poker tournament at Wynn Las Vegas is included in a YouTube video posted by "vlogger" Jeff Sluzinski, aka Jeff Boski. (YouTube)

The poker room inside Encore will reopen Sept. 30 at noon, the company said Friday.

“Our team is looking forward to delivering the same exceptional poker experience Wynn has always been known for in a safe and enjoyable environment for all,” Ryan Beauregard, executive director of poker operations at Wynn Las Vegas, said in a statement.

In accordance with state mandates and the company’s health and safety protocols, there are fewer tables in the room to ensure physical distancing. Eight players will be allowed per table at maximum and will be separated by plexiglass dividers. Players will also be required to wear proper face coverings during play.

The poker room will be open 24-7, and daily tournaments are set to return “very soon,” according to Wynn Resorts’ website.

The room had been closed since March 15. Its reopening follows a number of other poker rooms across the Las Vegas Valley, including those at Aria, The Venetian, South Point, The Orleans and Sahara Las Vegas, among others.

Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter.