WSOP Online events added with expansion to Pennsylvania

WSOP.com will host the events Aug. 8 to Aug. 15, with buy-ins ranging from $400 to $3,200. Players must by physically located in Pennsylvania to play.

A deck of cards on a table on day one of the main event during the World Series of Poker tournament at the Rio in Las Vegas, Monday, July 2, 2018. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

The World Series of Poker has added eight WSOP Online events to this year’s schedule after WSOP.com officially gained entry into Pennsylvania.

WSOP.com will host the events from Aug. 8-Aug. 15, with buy-ins ranging from $400 to $3,200.

Those events will be limited to players physically located in Pennsylvania because the state has not joined an interstate compact with Nevada and New Jersey. Players from other states can travel to Pennsylvania to play the WSOP Online events; they don’t have to be residents.

WSOP officials said they hope to eventually combine the player pools.

“We are abiding by the current regulations in Pennsylvania,” a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson said in a statement. “We hope all states will consider joining interstate compacts in the future, and we will be ready to service players should that occur.”

The WSOP Online is underway for players physically located in Nevada and New Jersey, with daily events until Aug. 1. A international version for players outside the U.S. will be held from Aug. 1 to Sept. 12 on GGPoker.

The flagship live WSOP will return to the Rio in Las Vegas from Sept. 30 to Nov. 23 after being canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Here are the eight WSOP Online events added for Pennsylvania:

— Aug. 8: Event 1, $500 buy-in No-limit Hold’em Keystone Kick Off

— Aug. 9: Event 2, $500 No-limit Hold’em (progressive knockout)

— Aug. 10: Event 3, $3,200 No-limit Hold’em High Roller

— Aug. 11: Event 4, $400 No-limit Hold’em 6-Max

— Aug. 12: Event 5, $777 No-limit Hold’em Lucky 7’s

— Aug. 13: Event 6, $400 No-limit Hold’em (progressive knockout)

— Aug. 14: Event 7, $600 No-limit Hold’em Monster Stack

— Aug. 15: Event 8, $1,000 No-limit Hold’em PA Championship

