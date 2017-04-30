Raiders’ NFL draft day 3 recap — VIDEO

The Oakland Raiders ended the 2017 NFL Draft with another shopping spree Saturday.

The Raiders traded their sixth-round pick for two of the Arizona Cardinals’ seventh rounders. That gave General Manager Reggie McKenzie four selections in the draft’s third and final round. He selected former Washington State safety Shalom Luani, Alabama State offensive tackle Jylan Ware, North Carolina running back Elijah Hood and Toledo defensive tackle Treyvon Hester.

The picks come on the heels of the Raiders drafting Ohio State cornerback Gareon Conley in Thursday’s first round.

Check out the video above for a recap of day 3 from Review-Journal reporter Michael Gehlken and columnist Ed Graney.

Follow all of our Oakland Raiders to Las Vegas coverage online at reviewjournal.com/Raiders and @NFLinVegas on Twitter.