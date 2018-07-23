Raiders announce radio, TV teams for 2018 season

The Raiders officially announced Monday the hiring of Brent Musburger and Lincoln Kennedy.

Familiar voices will take over the Raiders’ radio booth this season.

The Raiders officially announced Monday the hiring of famed sports broadcaster Brent Musburger as the team’s play-by-play announcer with former Raiders offensive tackle Lincoln Kennedy as the color commentator.

“I’m looking forward to chronicling the biggest stories in the NFL, including the return of Jon Gruden to the Raiders’ sideline,” Musburger said in a statement. “Who knew you could have so much fun at my age?”

Musburger, 79, who writes a weekly sports betting column for the Review-Journal, retired from a 27-year career with ABC Sports and ESPN in January 2017 to help launch VSiN (Vegas Stats and Information Network).

Last week, the Review-Journal reported that Musburger agreed to a three-year deal that runs through the 2020 season, the first year the Raiders are scheduled to play in Las Vegas. Details of Musburger’s contract weren’t mentioned in the news release.

Kennedy announced his new position Saturday during his Fox Sports Radio show “The Fellas.”

“It is a pleasure and an honor to work alongside a legend like Brent Musburger,” Kennedy said in a statement. “I’m really looking forward to the upcoming season. I know the Raider Nation will enjoy our broadcasts.”

Musburger and Kennedy will replace the longtime Raiders radio tandem of play-by-play announcer Greg Papa and analyst Tom Flores.

Papa, who called Raiders games for more than two decades, made his first public comments Monday on his Bay Area radio show.

“I don’t fit anymore with this team,” Papa said. “I just don’t fit anymore. I wish them luck. It’s going to be hard for me. You know how much I love this team. … This is not Al Davis’ football team anymore and maybe that’s my mistake.”

Papa said he was never asked if he would consider working in Las Vegas when the team relocates from Oakland. He said he would have certainly been open to it.

Chris Townsend will be the radio broadcast’s sidelines reporter, the Raiders announced.

The Raiders also announced former Raiders quarterback Rich Gannon will join the TV broadcast for the team’s upcoming preseason games. Play-by-play voice Beth Mowins, analyst Matt Millen and sideline reporter JT the Brick return for the TV broadcasts, which air on KVVU-5.

Raiders’ radio games can be found on KCYE-FM (102.7) and KDWN-AM (720).

