3 observations from the 1st week of Raiders training camp

The Raiders completed their first week of training camp Friday. Here are some observations on the secondary, quarterbacks and the rookie class.

COSTA MESA, Calif. — The Raiders completed their first week of training camp Friday.

After Saturday’s walkthrough, they will take Sunday off before returning to the practice field Monday. The Raiders will be in full pads for the first time Tuesday.

Here are three observations from the first three days of camp:

Secondary looks good

The Raiders don’t appear to be in any hurry to add to their secondary, including at cornerback, where a perimeter starting job is open alongside Jack Jones and Nate Hobbs.

A couple of factors are in play. First, the Raiders are dubious that anyone on the open market provides an obvious improvement over what they have on the roster.

Secondly, the club is impressed with Jakorian Bennett, a second-year cornerback from Maryland who is making big strides and turning the heads of the coaching staff and his teammates.

He is cutting down on the mental mistakes and coming up with some big plays, including a tipped ball off a pass from Gardner Minshew that ended up falling into the hands of safety Tre’von Moehrig for an interception.

Bennett began his first season as a starter, but he was benched because of uneven play and injuries. The Raiders were not worried, confident Bennett was wired to learn from his rookie experiences. He arrived in camp determined to reclaim a starting job.

“His rookie year might not have gone the way he wanted to, but I feel like he’s got his confidence back,” said safety Marcus Epps, the leader of the secondary. “He worked really hard this offseason, and it’s really showing out here. I’m really proud of him and how far he’s come.”

Bennett and Brandon Facyson are competing for the starting job, with the odd man out assuming a key reserve role. But keep an eye on fourth-round rookie Decamerion Richardson, whose length, speed and toughness are already earning him snaps with the first and second teams.

“What I see is somebody that’s constantly growing,” Raiders coach Antonio Pierce said. “Our special teams coach loves him. I mean, he brings an element of speed and toughness there that you just can’t coach with that length and speed. And on defense, I mean, we want to be in your face, and he has everything that you need to play that position at corner.”

QBs up and down

By design, Pierce didn’t do quarterbacks Aidan O’Connell or Minshew any favors by using most of the opening week of camp to work extensively in the red zone.

The condensed real estate and tighter throwing windows inside the 20-yard-line — while facing a talented defense that, under orders from coordinator Patrick Graham, is unwilling to give an inch — made for a tough start to camp for the two quarterbacks vying for the starting job.

It was all part of Pierce’s plan, which is why he and his staff are not freaking out over the early struggles. The red zone has been an issue for the Raiders for a few seasons, and Pierce has made improving in that area a point of emphasis.

If it results in some tough days for his quarterbacks — and other position players — so be it.

“I mean, in the red zone, things got to happen quicker, so that’s when you really see your more talented players and the guys that can adjust quickly and think quickly,” Pierce said. “Those are the ones that shine in the red zone. The guys that can’t, they’re going to make more mistakes.”

Pierce and the Raiders will incorporate more early down and full-field periods in the coming days, providing more space for O’Connell and Minshew to work with. That should give everyone a better read on who is poised to assume the starting role.

“I told them it’s time to make that leap,” Pierce said. “Stop with the baby steps, somebody grab the bull by the horns and be the guy, and they’re trying to do that.”

Rookies playing well

The Raiders have yet to roll out second-round pick Jackson Powers-Johnson, their presumptive starting left guard, who began camp on the physically unable to perform list. But it feels like only a matter of time before the former Oregon standout gets on the field and joins a rookie class that is already turning heads.

First-round pick Brock Bowers, a tight end from Georgia, is running with the starters and is already proving to be a matchup issue and a weapon with the ball in his hands.

On one red-zone rep, the Raiders lined him out wide to the right, then released him across the field to his left. O’Connell eventually found him wide open, streaking past defenders. Once the ball was in his hands, Bowers turned on the jets for an easy touchdown.

“He’s a super solid route runner, but once he gets the ball, he doesn’t move like a tight end,” Minshew said.

Richardson has also been an early standout.

“The physical attributes are there. I mean, the kid is fast, he’s tall, he’s long. He’s tough,” Pierce said. “Obviously, we’re going to see it here in a second with the pads on, but I’m sure it’s going to show up just like it did on film. Not afraid to throw his face in there and make those hard to difficult tackles.”

Linebacker Tommy Eichenberg, a fifth-round pick out of Ohio State, has been impressive with his football instincts and toughness.

“Tommy is a silent killer, man,” Pierce said. “I mean, he’s put himself in position to be a backup or now a guy to get some playing time for us. We know what he can do on special teams, but his football savviness, his anticipation, his overall leadership. And I’ll love to see when he gets pads on … I’m excited for that.”

Don’t be surprised if sixth-round New Hampshire running back Dylan Laube makes a compelling case for playing time.

“Man, that dude is special. I like him,” Pierce said. “And the one thing about it, he surprises you with his speed. Really good with the ball after catch, even when he’s running the football. Like, he’s going to be a difficult matchup. … But I think he gives you a value of a third down back and some special teams value as well.”

