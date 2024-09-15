3 takeaways from Raiders’ impressive upset victory against Ravens

The Raiders’ defense kept the game close long enough for the passing attack to find a rhythm against the Ravens on Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) runs against the Baltimore Ravens during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

Las Vegas Raiders place kicker Daniel Carlson (2) celebrates after kicking a field goal against the Baltimore Ravens during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Las Vegas Raiders place kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a field goal against the Baltimore Ravens during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates after linebacker Robert Spillane (41) make an interception against the Baltimore Ravens during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

BALTIMORE — Here are three takeaways from the Raiders’ 26-23 win over the Ravens on Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium:

1. Comeback victory

A 38-yard field goal by Daniel Carlson with 31 seconds left in the fourth quarter gave the Raiders a dramatic comeback victory after they trailed 23-13 with 12:17 remaining.

All three phases worked together to pull off the stunning road victory.

The Ravens’ penultimate drive was a three-and-out that featured a sack by edge rusher Maxx Crosby. Baltimore’s subsequent punt traveled just 24 yards. A Ravens penalty on the play gave the Raiders the ball at their opponent’s 43-yard line with 2:21 to go.

The offense got a first down and then worked the clock to give Baltimore (0-2) almost no time to respond after Carlson’s kick.

Quarterback Gardner Minshew completed 30 of his 38 passes for 276 yards, a touchdown and an interception in the victory. Wide receiver Davante Adams caught nine passes for 110 yards and a touchdown, while rookie tight end Brock Bowers added nine receptions for 98 yards.

Most of Minshew, Adams and Bowers’ production came in the second half, as early on it appeared the Raiders were on their way to a second consecutive listless loss to begin the season.

The team’s defense kept it in the game long enough for the passing attack to find a rhythm. The Raiders are 1-1 as a result heading into their home opener next week against the woeful Panthers (0-2).

2. Stuck in the mud

The Raiders struggled to run the ball in their season opener against the Chargers last week.

They were even worse Sunday against the Ravens. Their performance was downright dreadful.

Running back Zamir White finished with 24 rushing yards on nine carries, but 15 of those yards came on the Raiders’ final drive. His backup, Alexander Mattison, gained just one yard on four rushing attempts.

The Raiders as a team finished with 27 yards on the ground on 17 carries.

3. Mad Maxx

Crosby endured a long week of chatter about how well Chargers rookie right tackle Joe Alt did against him last week.

He came out determined to respond Sunday. He played inspired football against the Ravens and helped limit Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson, the reigning NFL MVP.

Crosby had a sack and three tackles for loss in the first half alone, plus a key pass deflection on a Jackson bootleg. Jackson, moving to his right, had fullback Patrick Ricard wide open and Crosby was the only defender on that side of the field. Crosby pressured Jackson and forced a quick throw, then batted the ball out of the air for an incompletion.

Crosby added a huge sack with the game tied in the fourth quarter to set up the Raiders’ game-winning drive. He finished with six tackles and two sacks.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.