The Raiders are back to work in preparation for the Ravens. Ahead of practice, coach Antonio Pierce spoke to the media.

Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce answers a media question before practice at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Wednesday, Sept. 04, 2024, in Henderson.

Ahead of practice, Raiders coach Antonio Pierce speaks to the media. (Las Vegas Review-Journal via YouTube)

The Raiders return to work on Wednesday in preparation for Sunday’s road game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Coach Antonio Pierce talked to the media before the team’s afternoon practice.

