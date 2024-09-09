99°F
Raiders News

Raiders coach Antonio Pierce speaks to the media

A day after the Raiders' season-opening loss to the Chargers, coach Antonio Pierce speaks to the media from the club's practice facility in Henderson. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce answers media questions before practice at the Intermountain ...
Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce answers media questions before practice at the Intermountain Health Performance Center, on Friday, Sept. 6, 2024, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 9, 2024 - 10:27 am
 
Updated September 9, 2024 - 11:01 am

A day after the Raiders’ season-opening loss to the Chargers, coach Antonio Pierce spoke to the media from the club’s practice facility in Henderson.

Raiders DT Christian Wilkins also addressed the media on Monday.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.

