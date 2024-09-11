Here are PFF’s 5 highest- and lowest-rated Raiders from Week 1
A weekly look at the best and worst grades assigned to Raiders players by Pro Football Focus. The Raiders lost to the Los Angeles Chargers 22-10 in Week 1.
Here are the five highest-rated players from the Week 1 22-10 loss to the Chargers:
Robert Spillane (84) — The middle linebacker was all over the field, leading the team with 10 tackles.
John Jenkins (83.6) — He graded out as the fifth-best defensive tackle in the NFL and was particularly effective against the run.
Dylan Parham (83.2) — It wasn’t a great day for the offensive line, but Parham stood out from the rest in his return to right guard and was good in the run game.
Christian Wilkins (80.8) — A solid debut for the prized free-agent acquisition who teamed with Jenkins to give the Raiders a formidable duo at defensive tackle.
Maxx Crosby (76.5) — A lot was made of his matchups with rookie tackle Joe Alt, but the star defensive end was his usual self overall.
Here are the five lowest-rated players from the loss:
Divine Deablo (28.8) — The linebacker had a decent day in pass coverage, but got caught in some bad spots on plays that led to big runs by the Chargers.
Charles Snowden (38.7) — The defensive end was put in a tough spot, being forced into action on short notice and asked to try to fill multiple roles as the unit was short-handed.
Tre’von Moehrig (44.6) — It wasn’t the best day in pass coverage for Moehrig or fellow safety Marcus Epps, normally one of the best duos in the league.
Cody Whitehair (47.7) — The veteran is holding down the starting job at left guard for at least as long as it takes rookie Jackson Powers-Johnson to get up to speed.
Zamir White (48.7) — Running lanes were tough to find for the starting running back, and a fumble didn’t help. Defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera (44.5) would have made this list, but he played only 11 snaps.
