Here are PFF’s 5 highest- and lowest-rated Raiders from Week 1

A weekly look at the best and worst grades assigned to Raiders players by Pro Football Focus. The Raiders lost to the Los Angeles Chargers 22-10 in Week 1.

Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) soars past Los Angeles Chargers running back J.K. Dobbins (27) after a tackle with help by Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) during the first half of their NFL game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 08, 2024, in Inglewood, California. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce greets defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) during warm ups during the first half of their NFL game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 08, 2024, in Inglewood, California. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey (15) is wrapped up after a catch by Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during the first half of their NFL game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 08, 2024, in Inglewood, California. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) is spent on the field as the game nears and end against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half of their NFL game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 08, 2024, in Inglewood, California. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders defensive tackle Christian Wilkins (94), defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive end Charles Snowden (49) pose after a drive stop on the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half of their NFL game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 08, 2024, in Inglewood, California. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Here are the five highest-rated players from the Week 1 22-10 loss to the Chargers:

Robert Spillane (84) — The middle linebacker was all over the field, leading the team with 10 tackles.

John Jenkins (83.6) — He graded out as the fifth-best defensive tackle in the NFL and was particularly effective against the run.

Dylan Parham (83.2) — It wasn’t a great day for the offensive line, but Parham stood out from the rest in his return to right guard and was good in the run game.

Christian Wilkins (80.8) — A solid debut for the prized free-agent acquisition who teamed with Jenkins to give the Raiders a formidable duo at defensive tackle.

Maxx Crosby (76.5) — A lot was made of his matchups with rookie tackle Joe Alt, but the star defensive end was his usual self overall.

Here are the five lowest-rated players from the loss:

Divine Deablo (28.8) — The linebacker had a decent day in pass coverage, but got caught in some bad spots on plays that led to big runs by the Chargers.

Charles Snowden (38.7) — The defensive end was put in a tough spot, being forced into action on short notice and asked to try to fill multiple roles as the unit was short-handed.

Tre’von Moehrig (44.6) — It wasn’t the best day in pass coverage for Moehrig or fellow safety Marcus Epps, normally one of the best duos in the league.

Cody Whitehair (47.7) — The veteran is holding down the starting job at left guard for at least as long as it takes rookie Jackson Powers-Johnson to get up to speed.

Zamir White (48.7) — Running lanes were tough to find for the starting running back, and a fumble didn’t help. Defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera (44.5) would have made this list, but he played only 11 snaps.

