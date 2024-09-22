3 takeaways from Raiders’ loss: Triumphant homecoming becomes disaster

The Raiders didn’t do much right Sunday, and as a result they got blown out by one of the league’s worst teams in their home opener at Allegiant Stadium.

Raiders blown out by Panthers’ new QB in ugly home opener

Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) is sacked by Carolina Panthers linebacker Jadeveon Clowney (7) during the second half of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Here are three takeaways from the Raiders’ 36-22 loss to the Panthers on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium:

1. Embarrassed

Sunday was supposed to be a triumphant homecoming for the Raiders.

They were coming off an improbable road upset of Baltimore. They were hosting what looked like the NFL’s worst team through two weeks.

Instead, Sunday was a complete disaster.

The Raiders got beat in every facet of the game by a team that was 2-17 its previous 19 contests. The Panthers, before Sunday, had not taken a snap with a fourth-quarter lead in 20 games.

The Raiders were inept on offense until garbage time. They were uninspired on defense. Even Daniel Carlson missed a field goal on special teams.

The failures started right away. Veteran quarterback Andy Dalton, taking over for benched 2023 No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young, led the Panthers right down the field for a touchdown on the team’s opening possession.

The Raiders tied the game in the first quarter, but Carolina responded by scoring 26 straight points. The Panthers scored 13 points combined the first two weeks of the season.

Dalton finished with 319 yards and three touchdowns. Running back Chuba Hubbard had 114 rushing yards for the Panthers. Wide receiver Diontae Johnson added 122 yards and a touchdown on eight catches.

The Raiders failed to get their ground game going against the second-worst run defense in the NFL, as running back Zamir White was limited to 34 yards on 10 carries.

Quarterback Gardner Minshew threw for 214 yards with a touchdown and an interception before being replaced by Aidan O’Connell for the team’s final possession.

2. Adding injury to insult

The Raiders had more than their pride hurt Sunday.

Starting right tackle Thayer Munford Jr. left the game in the first quarter with a leg injury and was replaced by rookie DJ Glaze. Starting safety Marcus Epps left the game with a knee injury.

Even edge rusher Maxx Crosby, who often plays every snap, took some plays off early in the game after being limited in practice all week with an ankle injury.

Rookie tight end Brock Bowers also left the field at one point for what appeared to be a concussion check. He was able to return.

3. Blacked out

The Raiders certainly can’t blame their slow start in their home opener on their fans.

Sunday’s crowd was one of the more raucous and partisan in Allegiant Stadium history. The Panthers fan base didn’t travel as well as some of the Raiders’ previous opponents, plus it appeared fans were excited for Antonio Pierce’s first game as the team’s full-time coach.

The atmosphere ended up turning on the home club before long.

There was a trickling of boos in the first quarter. The shouts were quite noticeable by halftime and reached a crescendo in the third quarter after the Raiders started the second half by going three-and-out.

Pierce chose to punt with his team facing a fourth-and-2 from its own 38-yard line later in the quarter, which didn’t help placate the crowd.

