Raiders give injury update on star defensive end

Coach Antonio Pierce said he doesn’t expect any restrictions Sunday on defensive end Maxx Crosby despite an ankle injury that limited his participation in practice this week.

Raiders defensive tackle Christian Wilkins (94) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) close in on Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) during the second half of an NFL game at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, in Baltimore.

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) sacks Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) during the second half of an NFL game at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, in Baltimore. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders star defensive end Maxx Crosby will play Sunday in the home opener against the Panthers despite an ankle injury, coach Antonio Pierce said.

“He hasn’t missed any practice, and regardless of what I want to do, I have to fight 98,” Pierce said Friday of the Week 2 AFC defensive player of the week, who hurt his ankle on the second-to-last play in Sunday’s win against the Ravens. “He’s the ultimate warrior. You see it with the stats this year; he hasn’t missed a snap, and I don’t expect him to miss any on Sunday, either.”

Crosby was on the field for the final play against the Ravens but was limping badly. He was listed as a limited practice participant Wednesday and Thursday and was wearing a brace on a heavily bandaged left ankle, though he had no padding on the area in the locker room.

On offense, rookie lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson is expected to make his NFL debut, Pierce said.

Powers-Johnson missed extended time in training camp and was inactive for the first two games for a variety of ailments.

“We’ll see,” Pierce said of what he expects out of the second-round pick. “We didn’t see him in the preseason or in the first two games. He had a really good week of practice last week, and if you watched the game, he was getting everybody pumped up on the sideline. So that energy, that fountain of youth, the aggressiveness he has, we’re looking forward to seeing it. I think when he gets in the game, my eyes will be right to him.”

Linebacker Divine Deablo is expected to miss the game because of an oblique injury and a concussion. Defensive end Tyree Wilson is expected to play after missing last week with a knee injury.

