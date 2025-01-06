3 takeaways from Raiders’ season finale: Team faces crucial next 24 hours

The Raiders lost their season finale to the Chargers on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium and now must make critical decisions for their future.

Raiders linebacker Amari Burney (56) tackles Los Angeles Chargers running back J.K. Dobbins (27) during the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Here are three takeaways from the Raiders’ 34-20 loss to the Chargers on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

1. Uphill battle

Sunday’s result reinforced something many Raiders fans have been thinking. The organization has a tough battle ahead to become relevant in the AFC West.

All three of the Raiders’ division rivals have a coach and quarterback combo that should make them competitive for years to come. It’s a big reason why the Chargers, Chiefs and Broncos are all headed to the postseason.

The Raiders may not have their long-term answer at either spot.

Quarterback Justin Herbert threw for 346 yards and two touchdowns Sunday to help coach Jim Harbaugh cap off his first year in Los Angeles with the No. 5 seed in the AFC playoffs.

In Denver, rookie quarterback Bo Nix and the Broncos blew out the Chiefs 38-0 to clinch their spot in the postseason. Kansas City coach Andy Reid opted to rest quarterback Patrick Mahomes and several other starters.

The Chargers, Broncos and Chiefs shouldn’t get worse any time soon. It’s on the Raiders to find a way to climb out of the division’s cellar.

2. O’Connell probably not the solution

Quarterback Aidan O’Connell showed a great deal of resolve this season. He’s well-liked in the Raiders’ locker room.

He’s also probably not the team’s solution at quarterback.

O’Connell raised hopes the last two weeks with two strong outings, but fell back to earth Sunday. His statistics — he completed 24 of 34 passes for 214 yards — were pedestrian. He threw a crippling interception late in the first half as well.

The Raiders had the ball up 10-9 with a chance to extend their lead. O’Connell threw a pick that was returned to his team’s 30-yard line, which led to a Chargers touchdown 10 seconds before halftime.

It was the kind of negative play that has happened far too often for the Raiders under the 2023 fourth-round pick. One step forward, one step back.

O’Connell still threw two touchdowns and helped wide receiver Jakobi Meyers catch nine passes for 123 yards, giving Meyers the first 1,000-yard season of his career.

O’Connell, 26, is worth keeping around as a leader. He is an ideal candidate to help a rookie adjust to the NFL or provide competition to a veteran. But he’s not the answer to the Raiders’ quarterback woes.

3. Did Pierce do enough?

The day following the final Sunday of the NFL regular season is referred to as “Black Monday,” as some coaches and general managers around the league will lose their jobs after failing to meet expectations.

It remains unclear what will happen in Las Vegas.

General manager Tom Telesco is believed to be safe despite the Raiders’ 4-13 final record. The same probably can’t be said of coach Antonio Pierce.

The Raiders began the season 2-2, lost 10 straight games and then closed the year 2-1. It’s worth noting those final two wins came against the Jaguars and Saints, two non-playoff teams that were each missing their starting quarterback.

Pierce didn’t have a lot to work with this season. But the Raiders’ record doesn’t look great on paper and owner Mark Davis is desperate for a winner.

The team has had a lot of turnover the last few years and some continuity would be good. The Raiders also can’t stick with the wrong coach for too long for the sake of stability.

It should be an interesting next 24 hours for the franchise.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.