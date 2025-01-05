Raiders WR hits massive personal milestone in season finale

Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers achieved a significant personal milestone Sunday in his team’s game against the Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers has reached 1,000 yards for the first time in his career.

Meyers, 28, hit the milestone Sunday in his team’s game against the Chargers at Allegiant Stadium. His previous career high was 866 yards, which he set in 2021 with the Patriots.

Meyers, who is in his sixth NFL season, needed 96 yards Sunday to get to 1,000. He had six catches for 86 yards the Raiders’ first four drives, including a 25-yard touchdown reception that put his team up 10-3. He finished the job with a 24-yard reception in the fourth quarter. That gave him eight catches for 114 yards on the day.

Meyers acknowledged he was thinking about the possibility of hitting the 1,000-yard mark earlier this week.

“It would mean a lot,” Meyers said. “I put in a lot of work to try to go get that. If I don’t, I’m not mad at the season, but I’m going to definitely try to get it. I’m not going to sit back and act like I don’t acknowledge it. I know I’m close and I’m going to do everything I can to get there.

“This would be a big moment for a lot of people in my life that helped me get to this point.”

