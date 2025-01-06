54°F
Raiders secure early pick in 2025 NFL draft

A Raiders fan holds up Raiders tight end Brock Bowers’ high school jersey during an NFL football game between the Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 5, 2025 - 5:07 pm
 
Updated January 5, 2025 - 6:06 pm

The Raiders got some favors Sunday regarding their position for the NFL draft after the Jets, Panthers and Bears scored victories.

Those three wins, combined with the Raiders’ loss to the Chargers, means Las Vegas (4-13) will pick sixth.

Chicago’s win came on a last-second field goal, and Carolina won in overtime. Both would have picked ahead of the Raiders had they lost Sunday.

The Raiders pick last among the three 4-13 teams by virtue of their .540 strength of schedule, the best among the group. They would have picked ninth had they beaten the Chargers.

It will be the franchise’s earliest pick since it selected defensive end Clelin Ferrell fourth in 2019. The only other time the Raiders picked sixth was in 1988 when they selected Hall of Fame wide receiver Tim Brown.

The Raiders will pick behind the Titans, Browns, Giants, Patriots and Jaguars.

The NFL draft will take place April 24 to 26 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

