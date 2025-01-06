Antonio Pierce’s future uncertain after Raiders lose finale

The Raiders lost their season finale in possibly Antonio Pierce’s final game as coach, falling to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

The Raiders lost their season finale in possibly coach Antonio Pierce’s final game, falling to the Los Angeles Chargers 34-20 on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

The Raiders had won two straight games and perhaps built some momentum to save Pierce’s job. But the loss gave them a 4-13 record in a season that saw them lose 10 consecutive games before wins against the Jacksonville Jaguars and New Orleans Saints.

Pierce went 5-4 last season as interim coach, giving him a 9-17 record with the team.

Raiders receiver Jakobi Meyers finished with the first 1,000-yard season of his career. The six-year veteran caught nine passes for 123 yards and one touchdown, giving him 1,027 yards for the season.

Raiders tight end Brock Bowers capped his record-setting rookie season with four catches for 50 yards and one touchdown. He finished the season with 112 catches for 1,194 yards.

The Chargers finished 11-6. They will be the No. 5 seed in the playoffs and play at the Houston Texans next weekend in the wild-card round.

