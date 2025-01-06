Antonio Pierce’s future uncertain after Raiders lose finale
The Raiders lost their season finale in possibly coach Antonio Pierce’s final game, falling to the Los Angeles Chargers 34-20 on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.
The Raiders had won two straight games and perhaps built some momentum to save Pierce’s job. But the loss gave them a 4-13 record in a season that saw them lose 10 consecutive games before wins against the Jacksonville Jaguars and New Orleans Saints.
Pierce went 5-4 last season as interim coach, giving him a 9-17 record with the team.
Raiders receiver Jakobi Meyers finished with the first 1,000-yard season of his career. The six-year veteran caught nine passes for 123 yards and one touchdown, giving him 1,027 yards for the season.
Raiders tight end Brock Bowers capped his record-setting rookie season with four catches for 50 yards and one touchdown. He finished the season with 112 catches for 1,194 yards.
The Chargers finished 11-6. They will be the No. 5 seed in the playoffs and play at the Houston Texans next weekend in the wild-card round.
This is a developing story. Ch
