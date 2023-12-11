3 takeaways from the Raiders’ shutout loss to the Vikings

The Raiders fell to 5-8 after getting shut out by the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. Here are three takeaways from the loss.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell is sacked by Minnesota Vikings linebacker Pat Jones II (91)during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) dives to take down Minnesota Vikings wide receiver K.J. Osborn (17) during the first half of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023 in Las Vegas.(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates a Minnesota Vikings stop during the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Three takeaways from the Raiders’ 3-0 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium:

1. No offense

Neither team scored through three quarters, a first for the Raiders in franchise history. Both offensive lines — and game plans — were totally overwhelmed by the opposing defenses. It resulted in a 0-0 game with 1:57 to play, the second-latest an NFL game remained scoreless since 1948.

Raiders rookie quarterback Aidan O’Connell completed 21 of 32 passes for 169 yards while absorbing four sacks and throwing an interception on his first pass after the Vikings scored.

Minnesota starting quarterback Joshua Dobbs was replaced in the fourth quarter by Nick Mullens after a 10-for-23 outing for 63 passing yards.

Mullens, unlike O’Connell and Dobbs, led a scoring drive.

He had a key 20-yard completion to rookie wide receiver Jordan Addison as part of a 13-play, 56-yard possession late in the fourth quarter. It concluded with the game’s only points: A 36-yard field goal from kicker Greg Joseph.

O’Connell responded by telegraphing a throw to wide receiver Davante Adams and getting picked off.

Running back Josh Jacobs totaled 34 yards on 13 carries before leaving the game in the fourth quarter with a leg injury.

2. Crosby, defense dominate

Raiders standout Maxx Crosby did his part in holding Minnesota’s offense down.

He was unblockable on the edge of the defensive line, accounting for a team-high two sacks to set his career high in a season with 13½. Crosby was also tied for the Raiders’ lead in tackles with 10.

Linebacker Robert Spillane, defensive linemen Tyree Wilson and Janarius Robinson also finished with sacks against the Vikings.

Minnesota quarterbacks averaged 2.4 yards per pass and their offense averaged 3.2 yards per play.

Doesn’t matter how good the defense plays when the offense is this inept.

3. Season over

The Raiders, at 5-8 in the packed AFC, are all but eliminated from playoff contention.

They’ve lost three straight since beginning interim coach Antonio Pierce’s tenure with consecutive wins against the Giants and Jets.

Their offensive ineptitude has prevented them from beating average teams — let alone better. That’s despite the defense showing signs of improvement.

The Raiders have no time to fret, however. Their season continues Thursday with a matchup against the division rival Chargers, who lost 24-7 to the Broncos on Sunday to fall to 5-8 themselves.

