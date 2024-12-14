3 things to know about Falcons: QB arrives in Las Vegas in slump

The Raiders’ “Monday Night Football” opponent features a struggling kicker and slumping quarterback who will hope to bounce back at Allegiant Stadium.

Raiders mailbag: Who could team turn to if Pierce gets fired?

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins (18) calls out plays during the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins (18) looks to pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins warms up before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins walks off the field after throwing an interception during the second half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

The Raiders host the Falcons on Monday night at Allegiant Stadium.

Atlanta got off to a torrid start to begin the season, but has since lost four straight to fall out of first place in the NFC South.

There are plenty of reasons for the Falcons’ losing streak. Their defense has given up too many big plays. Their kicker is struggling. And veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins has simply played poorly.

Despite that, Atlanta (6-7) doesn’t appear ready to replace Cousins with rookie Michael Penix Jr., the eighth overall pick in April’s draft.

“For me, it’s the ultimate encouragement and backing for my building and for my state of the union to go out there and support (Cousins),” Falcons coach Raheem Morris said. “So, to say benching doesn’t cross your mind, you’ve always got to consider those things if you feel like it’s something that’s … irreparable or whatever the case may be. But I don’t feel that way. I feel like (Cousins is) going to come out of this thing, and he’s going to go on a run here and get us to do the things that we need to do.”

Here are three things to know about Atlanta heading into this week’s “Monday Night Football” matchup:

1. Cousins is playing bad football

Cousins, who signed a four-year, $180 million contract with the Falcons in the offseason, played well during the first part of the season.

He helped Atlanta win six of its first nine games. The Falcons looked like runaway NFC South favorites in a weak division.

Their four-game losing streak brought them back to earth. The Buccaneers overtook them in the standings thanks to their win over the Raiders on Dec. 8.

The change in Atlanta’s fortunes isn’t all Cousins’ fault. Still, he’s played a massive role in it.

The 36-year-old has not throw a touchdown pass in his last four games. Even worse, he’s thrown eight interceptions over that same stretch.

Cousins, in his first year back from a torn Achilles, has thrown for 3,396 yards, 17 touchdowns and 15 interceptions this season. He needs to be better if the Falcons want to make a playoff push.

2. Defense bringing more pressure

Atlanta is allowing 25.6 points per game this season, the eighth-most in the NFL. But its defense has shown the ability to get after opposing quarterbacks recently.

The Falcons have nine sacks in their last two games. That could be a problem for a Raiders’ offensive line that is still a work in progress.

Expect Atlanta to apply maximum pressure no matter which quarterback it sees at Allegiant Stadium. Aidan O’Connell is dealing with a knee injury.

His mobility could be compromised even if he’s deemed healthy enough to start for the Raiders. Backup Desmond Ridder, who the Falcons drafted in the third round in 2022, is more mobile but is still learning the team’s offense.

3. Kicking game has waned

Two of Atlanta’s losses during this losing streak were by four points or fewer.

Kicker Younghoe Koo made three of his seven field-goal attempts in those two games.

He made just one of his four tries in the Falcons’ 20-17 loss to the Saints on Nov. 10.

Koo, who has made 23 of his 31 field-goal attempts this season, is on pace to finish with the worst field-goal percentage of his Falcons career.

He’s had trouble converting kicks from distance.

Koo is a perfect 7-for-7 on field-goal attempts between 20 and 29 yards. He’s just 5-for-8 on kicks between 40 and 49 yards, and 6-for-9 on tries of 50 or more yards.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.