Raiders QB to miss 2nd straight practice Friday: ‘He’s getting better’

Raiders quarterback Aidan O’Connell will miss his second straight practice with a knee injury Friday, but the team still hasn’t ruled him out for Monday’s game.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell looks at the scoreboard after throwing an incomplete pass in the second half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Raiders quarterback Aidan O’Connell will miss a second straight day of practice Friday as he continues to deal with a knee injury.

O’Connell, who was carted off the field in Sunday’s loss to the Buccaneers, avoided a serious injury. But his status for Monday’s game against the Falcons is still up in the air.

“He’s getting better,” coach Antonio Pierce said. “He’s fighting his tail off with our trainers and coming along. He’s a warrior and he wants to play and if he has an opportunity to play, he will.

“He’s improving and we’ll just take it throughout the week and see as we get closer to Monday night.”

Pierce said the Raiders getting an extra day to prepare “really helps us this week.” Backup Desmond Ridder would start against his former team if O’Connell is unable to play.

The Raiders are waiting to see if O’Connell will be able to move around well enough to protect himself. They’ll also need to make sure their training staff doesn’t feel he’s at risk of further injury if he plays.

“You don’t want to put a player out there who is hurt and now he becomes injured and it’s something that’s long-term,” Pierce said. “Knock on wood, we avoided that Sunday.

“And the way our season has gone, all our quarterbacks have to be ready to go, so we will get them ready to go.”

Undrafted rookie Carter Bradley was elevated from the practice squad to the active roster this week to give the Raiders’ additional quarterback depth.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

