6 Senior Bowl prospects Raiders should watch, including 2 QBs

The Raiders will get to work on rebuilding their roster this week at the annual Senior Bowl. Here are six prospects that could pique their interest.

Mississippi quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) throws a pass during the first quarter of the Gator Bowl NCAA college football game, Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Mississippi quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) warms up before facing Duke in the Gator Bowl NCAA college football game in Jacksonville, Fla., Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Mississippi quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) throws a pass during the first quarter of the Gator Bowl NCAA college football game against Duke, Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe (4) eludes Auburn defensive lineman Quientrail Jamison-Travis (97) on a running play during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe (4) eludes Auburn defensive lineman Quientrail Jamison-Travis (97) on a running play during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe (4) runs the ball against Auburn during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe (4) avoids being tackled for a safety during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

MOBILE, Ala. — The Raiders, despite introducing coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Spytek on Monday at their Henderson headquarters, also had boots on the ground at this year’s Senior Bowl.

Carroll and Spytek have plenty of work ahead to rebuild the team’s roster. Some of the key questions the two face are what to do at quarterback, how to improve their defensive line and what can be done to revive their dreadful running game.

That process starts this week in Mobile, Alabama. Some of the draft’s top prospects will gather to showcase their skills for NFL executives and coaches in practices before playing in a game Saturday.

Here are some players the Raiders could be looking at in this year’s Senior Bowl:

Quarterback

Jalen Milroe, Alabama

Milroe is the top-rated quarterback at the Senior Bowl and possesses some standout traits. He has a strong arm and is capable of making plays with his legs.

His production with the Crimson Tide speaks for itself. He had 5,678 passing yards and 1,257 rushing yards the past two seasons while scoring 71 total touchdowns.

Milrow did take a step back last year, however. His accuracy dipped after Alabama switched coaches from Nick Saban to Kalen DeBoer.

He can ease concerns with a strong week in Mobile.

Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss

Dart, in three seasons at Ole Miss, threw for 10,617 yards and 72 touchdowns. He was excellent last season, completing 69.3 percent of his throws for 4,279 yards, 29 touchdowns and six interceptions.

One question about Dart is how much he benefited from playing in a quarterback-friendly system at Ole Miss. Coach Lane Kiffin didn’t ask him to make more than one read on a play too often.

Dart’s challenge this week will be to show teams he can pick up a more complicated offense quickly.

Others: Riley Leonard, Notre Dame; Seth Henigan, Memphis; Tyler Shough, Louisville; Taylor Elgersma, Wilfred Laurier Golden Hawks (Canada), Dillon Gabriel, Oregon.

Running back

Cam Skattebo, Arizona State

Skattebo was the driving force behind the Sun Devils’ offense last season. He rushed for 1,711 yards and 21 touchdowns and added 45 receptions for 605 yards to lead his team into the College Football Playoff.

Skattebo shined in Arizona State’s quarterfinal loss to Texas. He threw a 42-yard touchdown pass, recorded 142 yards and two touchdowns on the ground and grabbed eight passes for 99 yards.

He profiles as a potential three-down back in the NFL thanks to his vision and instincts. He doesn’t have eye-popping speed, which is one knock against him. He has to prove this week his explosiveness won’t be an issue at the next level.

Devin Neal, Kansas

Neal had three straight 1,000-yard seasons with the Jayhawks and finished his collegiate career with 49 rushing touchdowns. He also caught 77 passes for 711 yards, so he’s a threat through the air as well.

Neal has great footwork and vision and does an excellent job of setting up defenders. Like Skattebo, he faces questions as to whether he has enough breakaway speed to be a potential home-run hitter in the NFL. It’s his job to erase some of those doubts at the Senior Bowl.

Others: Jarquez Hunter, Auburn; RJ Harvey, Central Florida; Woody Marks, USC; Ollie Gordon, Oklahoma State.

Defensive tackle

Walter Nolen, Ole Miss

Nolen took a huge step forward last year as a run-stopping interior lineman.

He has great burst, tremendous balance and excellent core strength. He can hold his ground in the running game but also beat offensive linemen at the point of attack and make plays in the backfield.

His pass-rush skills need some work, but his ability to stop the run should buy him time to develop. He’ll improve his stock quite a bit if he gets pressure on some of the quarterbacks in practice this week.

Alfred Collins, Texas

Collins is another powerful interior lineman who excels in run defense. He can eat up space or attack gaps depending on what the situation calls for.

Collins, like Nolen, is still learning as a pass rusher. His performance at the Senior Bowl will help evaluators determine how much potential he has to improve at the next level.

Others: Darius Alexander, Toledo; Jamaree Caldwell, Oregon; Omarr Norman-Lott, Tennessee; Ty Robinson, Nebraska.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.