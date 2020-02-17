70°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Raiders

Brady, Rivers among QBs Raiders could pursue in free agency

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 17, 2020 - 2:32 pm
 

Editor’s note: This is the first in a series previewing the Raiders’ propects in the NFL free-agent signing period, which begins March 18.

Though the Raiders have Derek Carr under contract through 2022, rumors have circulated since the end of the season about the organization potentially bringing in another quarterback for its first season in Las Vegas.

Carr has shown steady improvement in two seasons under head coach Jon Gruden. He set career highs in yards passing (4,054) and completion percentage (70.4) in 2019, throwing 21 touchdowns to just eight interceptions.

Still, general manager Mike Mayock was clear at the Senior Bowl in January when he said that the Raiders will look to improve the entire roster — including QB.

“We live in a Darwinian world in football,” Mayock said. “If we can get better at any position, we will.”

If the rumors are to be believed, the Raiders could be firmly in the mix for one man in particular when free agency begins on March 18. But with so many QBs set to be free agents, if the Raiders choose to move on from Carr, there are plenty of options available.

Here’s a look at five potential Raiders free agency targets at quarterback:

1. Tom Brady, Patriots. Age: 42

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady reacts after running for yardage in the fourth quart ...
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady reacts after running for yardage in the fourth quarter of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

Flatly, Brady is an old quarterback. He’ll be 43 when the regular season starts, and despite being a six-time Super Bowl champion and 14-time Pro Bowler, there’s some undeniable tread on his tires.

With the right weapons around him, Brady can still be effective — as evidenced by the Patriots victory in Super Bowl LIII. But without consistent receiving targets in 2019, Brady struggled at times — completing 61 percent of his passes for 4,057 yards with 24 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Brady’s last two games in 2019 illustrated some decline, completing a combined 55 percent of his throws for 430 yards with a pair of touchdowns plus a pair of interceptions. With consecutive losses to the Dolphins and Titans, the Patriots went from Super Bowl contenders with a first-round bye to eliminated in the first round of the postseason.

With the Raiders, Brady would, in theory, have a full compliment of weapons around him like running back Josh Jacobs and tight end Darren Waller. And with a new quarterback, Las Vegas would be free to pursue a top-flight wide receiver in the first round of the draft. But with Brady’s age, the Raiders would need a succession plan at the position.

One drawback could be Brady having to learn Gruden’s notoriously complicated offense. How much would he really want to learn something so different at 43?

2. Ryan Tannehill, Titans. Age: 31

Tennessee Titans' Ryan Tannehill warms up before the NFL AFC Championship football game against ...
Tennessee Titans' Ryan Tannehill warms up before the NFL AFC Championship football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Kansas City, MO. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

After six fruitless years with the Dolphins, Tannehill became one of the most effective quarterbacks in the league with the Titans. He was both the AP and PFWA Comeback Player of the Year after leading the Titans to a 7-3 record and a Wild Card berth in 2019.

Tannehill ended the season leading the league in yards per attempt (9.6), yards per completion (13.6) and passer rating (117.5). And he displayed all that skill in front of the Raiders, passing for 391 yards and three touchdowns in Tennessee’s 42-21 victory in December.

Tannehill certainly benefited from handing the ball off to rushing champion Derek Henry. But that could provide a model for how he might look with the Raiders and Jacobs, with the team utilizing play action to spread the ball around.

However, given how successful Tannehill was in 2019, it feels more likely the Titans will either come to terms on a long-term deal or franchise the quarterback rather than let him hit the open market.

3. Jameis Winston, Buccaneers. Age: 26

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston throws against the Detroit Lions during an NFL ...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston throws against the Detroit Lions during an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

The No. 1 overall pick of the 2015 NFL Draft, Winston is potentially the best long-term option on the free agent market given his age. He’s thrown for the second-most yards in NFL history through five seasons with 19,737 — including a league-leading 5,109 in the 2019 season. But he’s extremely turnover prone, becoming the first quarterback to throw for at least 30 touchdowns and 30 interceptions last season.

Winston can push the ball downfield, and being only 26 means he could be the face of the Las Vegas Raiders for the next decade. But his penchant for throwing interceptions would likely turn off Gruden, who puts a premium on ball security.

However, Winston did recently undergo LASIK eye surgery — so maybe he’ll be able to see his own teammates better in 2020.

4. Teddy Bridgewater, Saints. Age: 27

In this Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019 file photo, New Orleans Saints quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) ...
In this Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019 file photo, New Orleans Saints quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) throws against the Chicago Bears during the first half of an NFL football game in Chicago. (AP Photo/Mark Black, File)

Since suffering a catastrophic knee injury just before the 2016 season, Bridgewater has regained his health and done well as a backup for the Saints — winning all five games he started in place of the injured Drew Brees in 2019.

Much like Winston, Bridgewater is intriguing as a long-term option for the Raiders because he’s young. While Bridgewater did well to avoid critical turnovers in 2019, he also didn’t appear to take many chances. He finished the season at 7.1 yards per attempt, which is right in line with his career average of 7.2.

If the Raiders were to pursue Bridgewater, the big question would be how much of an upgrade would he be over Carr?

5. Philip Rivers, Chargers. Age: 38

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers (17) warms up before an NFL football game agains ...
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers (17) warms up before an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Rivers is familiar with the AFC West and the Chargers officially announced that they won’t be pursuing another contract with him after 16 seasons with San Diego/Los Angeles. With a full compliment of weapons around him, Rivers could potentially be effective as a quarterback again.

But he showed plenty of signs of decline in the Chargers’ 5-11 season in 2019 — throwing 20 interceptions. If the Raiders were to pursue Rivers, they would need a succession plan in place — much like with Brady.

Contact Myles Simmons at msimmons@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0350. Follow @MylesASimmons on Twitter.

Like and follow Vegas Nation
Raiders Videos
Raiders could pursue Tom Brady in free agency - Video
Although the NFL free agency period doesn't open until March 18, many rumors have already been circulating regarding who will be the Raiders quarterback come the 2020-21 season. Vegas Nation's Cassie Soto and Myles Simmons discuss who the Raiders could pick up to replace Derek Carr, including Tom Brady.
Allegiant Stadium video screen will be largest in Las Vegas - Video
Outside of the Fremont Street Experience Viva Vision canopy, Allegiant Stadium's video screen will be the largest sign in the valley, approximately 27,600 square feet in area.
Raiders Potential Picks For 2020 Draft - Video
As the 2020 draft for the NFL approaches the first round of predictions for the Raiders picks have come out. Raiders beat writer Myles Simmons and Vegas Nation host Cassie Soto go over the potential players the Raiders will pick for the draft.
Raiders, Knights license plates favorites among Nevada drivers - Video
Fans of the Raiders have scooped up the team-themed Nevada specialty license plate at a steady pace over the first year of its availability, raising hundreds of thousands of dollars for the team’s charity.
Raiders know catching Mahomes is key to winning AFC West - VIDEO
The Las Vegas Raiders know that getting to the top of the AFC West means overcoming Kansas City and its electric quarterback, Patrick Mahomes. Mahomes spoke about how he's handled his early success and his desire to stay in KC for his entire career during a media event during Super Bowl LIV week. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Yesco builds Allegiant Stadium signs - Video
The Las Vegas Raiders and Allegiant Stadium have partnered with Yesco to build signs for the upcoming 2020 season when the team plays their first game. (Nathan Asselin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Former Raider Lincoln Kennedy talks Las Vegas Raiders, Allegiant Stadium, Super Bowl - Video
Former Raiders offensive lineman Lincoln Kennedy says the 'Imperial March' should play for fans every time they walk into Allegiant Stadium
Goodell on how Las Vegas is embracing Raiders' move, possible Super Bowl for the city
During his Super Bowl LIV news conference, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell spoke on the possibility that Las Vegas becomes a host city for a future Super Bowl and how he feels the city will embrace the Raiders in the coming season. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders have 12th and 19th draft picks, what did other teams do with those spots? - Video
The Las Vegas Raiders own the 12th and 19th overall draft picks for the 2020 NFL Draft. Las Vegas Review-Journal host Cassie Soto and Raiders beat writer Myles Simmons discuss what NFL teams with those same picks have done in previous years and what the Raiders are likely to do when on the clock.
Bird's eye view of Raiders facilities - Video
The Las Vegas Review-Journal's Mick Akers took a helicopter tour over Allegiant Stadium and the Raiders Henderson headquarters.
The Las Vegas Raiders give back - VIDEO
The Raiders are not even in Las Vegas yet but are already making a big impact on the community, giving out hundreds of hygiene kits to local vets and pledging $500,000 to eliminate school lunch debt in Nevada. (Le'Andre Fox and Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders and MGM Resorts announce partnership - VIDEO
MGM Resorts International and the Las Vegas Raiders announced their partnership Thursday morning, Jan. 23, 2020. MGM Resorts has been named the official gaming partner of the Raiders. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders help pack over 500 hygiene kits for local veterans - Video
The Las Vegas Raiders are continuing to make an impact in the Las Vegas community, this time helping pack over 500 hygiene kits for local veterans. Raiders alumni in attendance included Jim Plunkett and Darren McFadden.
Derek Carr on the Raiders' Official Las Vegas Announcement - VIDEO
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr reacts to the team's official rebrand to the Las Vegas Raiders after the announcement was made Wednesday afternoon.
Las Vegas Raiders React To Name Change - Video
The newly named Las Vegas Raiders react to the name change with the move to the city and how the fans are embracing the team's move.
Las Vegas Raiders official name change - Video
The Las Vegas Raiders official name change came on Wednesday, Jan. 22 with Allegiant Stadium as the backdrop for the announcement. Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr says he can't wait to bring his new city a championship and is excited to get to work.
Raiders officially Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders announced that they will officially be known as the Las Vegas Raiders on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
2020 NFL Draft plans announced - Video
NFL and tourism representatives have announced the plan for the 2020 NFL Draft in Las Vegas, an event expected to be one of the biggest events in city history. Las Vegas Review-Journal's Cassie Soto and Mick Akers discuss the details, including staging areas and road closures.
Raiders Serve Lunch at Jack Dailey Elementary - VIDEO
On Tuesday, Raiders fullback Alec Ingold and tight end Darren Waller visited Jack Dailey Elementary to serve lunch and interact with the students (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
NFL 2020 Draft Announcement - Video
The city of Las Vegas and the NFL have announced their plans to host the 2020 NFL draft announcement including multiple locations on the strip and a stage at the Bellagio fountains.
Jon Gruden Tours Allegiant Stadium - VIDEO
Raiders head coach Jon Gruden toured the team's new home Allegiant Stadium for the first time.
Dana White fuels rumors of Tom Brady to Las Vegas Raiders - VIDEO
UFC president Dana White believes there is a real possibility he will be watching his good friend Tom Brady taking snaps for the Las Vegas Raiders from White’s suite at Allegiant Stadium next season. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
NFL’s Roger Goodell says Las Vegas could be Super Bowl City - Video
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said Friday morning that Las Vegas has everything a city needs to host a Super Bowl, and more.
Allegiant Stadium Set to Open on Time - VIDEO
The Las Vegas Stadium Authority board was informed during their meeting on Thursday that Allegiant Stadium will be completed on time.
Conor McGregor says he'd be honored to be the first to fight at Allegiant Stadium
;
Raiders PSLs sold out
Raiders personal seat licenses for Allegiant Stadium have sold out. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Josh Jacobs Named PFWA's Offensive Rookie of the Year - VIDEO
On Tuesday, Raiders running back Josh Jacobs was named Offensive Rookie of the Year by the Pro Football Writers of America. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Allegiant Stadium roof completion date pushed back yet again - Video
Allegiant Stadium's roof, a signature feature of the building, was expected to be installed by fall but is now planned for completion by mid-May. Las Vegas Review-Journal host Cassie Soto discusses the set back with business writer and stadium insider Rick Velotta.
CES 2020: 5G could enhance fan engagement in Allegiant Stadium - Video
The integration of 5G could help enhance fan engagement at Allegiant Stadium, the home of the future Las Vegas Raiders.
Raiders Sign Richie Incognito to Contract Extension, Hope to create Continuity - VIDEO
The Raiders announced that they signed guard Richie Incognito to a contract extension, hoping to create some continuity on a team that had so much turnover this past season.
Raiders excited for the Vegas transition - VIDEO
Raiders head coach Jon Gruden said Monday that the team is excited for the move from Oakland to Las Vegas. The team will hold their offseason programs in Oakland and Napa before officially debuting as the Las Vegas Raiders next season.
Raiders foundation set for move to Vegas - VIDEO
While the season may not have gone as the team would have liked, the Raiders understand that they have a solid foundation for their new home. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders roller coaster season ends with a tough loss in Denver - VIDEO
The Raiders lost to the Broncos after a failed 2-pt conversion and finish their up-and-down season 7-9.
Raiders lose final game, end season 7-9
The Raiders lost their final game as the "Oakland Raiders," to the Denver Broncos 16-15. They end their season at seven wins and nine losses.
Raiders thank Oakland for their support as they prepare for Vegas move - VIDEO
The Raiders talk about their impending move to Las Vegas after their 16-15 loss to the Denver Broncos. The team closes the season with a 7-9 record. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Roger Goodell tours Allegiant Stadium
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell toured $2 billion Allegiant Stadium and called Las Vegas a "Super Bowl city" on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019.
THE LATEST