Derek Carr wants to play for the Raiders for life

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr said he’s rather quit than play for anyone other than the Raiders.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) warms up with teammates during an NFL football minicamp at Raiders headquarters in Henderson on Tuesday, June 15, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Speaking to the media for the first time this offseason, quarterback Derek Carr said he’d rather “quit” than play for anyone other than the Raiders.

“There’s still more and I want to do it here,” Carr said when asked why he hasn’t joined the chorus of NFL quarterbacks publicly complaining about their situations this offseason. “I don’t want to do it anywhere else. I’ve said it over and over. I’d probably quit football if I had to play for somebody else.

“I am a Raider for my entire life. I’m going to root for one team for the rest of my life and that’s the Raiders. I just feel that so strong in my heart. I don’t need a perfect situation to make things right.”

Carr said it would just feel more special to win a championship with the organization that drafted him, especially after the adversity the organization has battled during his tenure.

“I just think personally that would be a better story for my life,” he said. “For other people, if they want to do other things, that’s great. I’d rather go down with the ship if I have to. That’s just my personality.”

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore onTwitter.