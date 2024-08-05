Ex-Raiders coach wearing Chiefs gear at Kansas City practice
Former Raiders coach Jon Gruden attended the Kansas City Chiefs’ training camp practice Sunday — wearing a Chiefs hat, shirt and shorts.
The Chiefs had an interesting guest at Sunday’s training camp practice. And he has deep connections to one of Kansas City’s bitter rivals.
Former Raiders coach Jon Gruden attended the two-time defending world champion’s practice in St. Joseph, Missouri — wearing a Chiefs hat, shirt and shorts.
Gruden had two stints as the Raiders’ coach, including a 2018 to 2021 run that ended with him being fired after a slew of disparaging emails he sent became public. He also coached the Raiders from 1998 to 2001, guiding them to two straight AFC West division titles.
Gruden and Chiefs coach Andy Reid are longtime friends. They were assistant coaches on the Green Bay Packers’ staff in the 1990s.
