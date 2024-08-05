Ex-Raiders coach wearing Chiefs gear at Kansas City practice

One QB stands out in most extensive live action of Raiders camp

FILE - Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden speaks with the media following an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh on Sept. 19, 2021. In a Monday July 1, 2024, posting, Gruden lost a bid for the Nevada Supreme Court to reconsider whether a contract interference and conspiracy lawsuit he filed against the league after he resigned from the Las Vegas Raiders in 2021 should be heard in courts or in private arbitration. (AP Photo/Don Wright, File)

Jon Gruden leaves court after appearing at a hearing for oral arguments in a legal fight between Gruden and the NFL at the Nevada Supreme Court on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Chiefs had an interesting guest at Sunday’s training camp practice. And he has deep connections to one of Kansas City’s bitter rivals.

Former Raiders coach Jon Gruden attended the two-time defending world champion’s practice in St. Joseph, Missouri — wearing a Chiefs hat, shirt and shorts.

Gruden had two stints as the Raiders’ coach, including a 2018 to 2021 run that ended with him being fired after a slew of disparaging emails he sent became public. He also coached the Raiders from 1998 to 2001, guiding them to two straight AFC West division titles.

Gruden and Chiefs coach Andy Reid are longtime friends. They were assistant coaches on the Green Bay Packers’ staff in the 1990s.

