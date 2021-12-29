Football fans react to passing of legend John Madden
The entire football community is in mourning after legend John Madden died at age 85.
The former Raiders coach passed Tuesday morning. A cause of death has not yet been revealed.
Fans took to Twitter Tuesday night to express their condolences for the loss of the legendary broadcaster.
The Raiders Family is deeply saddened by the passing of the legendary John Madden.
Statement » https://t.co/9Drm7UNvf6 pic.twitter.com/HA0GDGPN46
— Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) December 29, 2021
Beyond his coaching, John Madden was the first great TV analyst in my opinion. Had the perfect combination of football expertise and entertaining delivery. He paved the way for a new generation of color commentary, and remained better than almost all of what came after him.
— Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) December 29, 2021
You know Madden and Al Davis have already gotten together to work on another game plan against the Steelers greats who have passed. An eternally great rivalry! https://t.co/9DutAempFn
— KC Joyner (@KCJoynerTFS) December 29, 2021
Transformational. Generational.
These words are too often used inappropriately when talking sports personalities in general. It IS appropriate to use when talking about John Madden, and there is no need to explain why. It just is what it is. He changed the game. #RIP legend.
— Louis Riddick (@LRiddickESPN) December 29, 2021
"A brilliant coach. A loyal and trusted friend. A Raider."
We'll always remember John Madden. pic.twitter.com/YG4MET1ZFu
— Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) December 29, 2021
Remember that time John Madden drew a beard on Troy Aikman during a Cowboys game? pic.twitter.com/WcNUVojvEa
— David Gardner (@byDavidGardner) December 29, 2021
RIP to the voice of football for generations, John Madden. pic.twitter.com/0hJgtZsxwc
— adam holt (@Bolt_Holt) December 29, 2021
A legend in all forms of the game 🙏
John Madden. (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/GEcWVnFW6Y
— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 29, 2021
John Madden was a coaching legend but was also a genius as a commentator
I can’t imagine how many people became NFL fans because he made it more entertaining
Thanksgiving as a child was even more fun thanks to his energy, creativity & love for the gamepic.twitter.com/hhIID8G0YB
— Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) December 29, 2021