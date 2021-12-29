Football fans react to passing of legend John Madden

In this Dec. 21, 1974, file photo, Oakland Raiders coach John Madden holds the ball which was used to score the winning touchdown against the Miami Dolphins in an NFL football playoff game in Oakland, Calif. With Madden are Otis Sistrunk (60) and Ron Smith (27). The Raiders won 28-26. The Coliseum hosted its first pro football game in 1966 and is now the last of the multisport stadiums that were so prevalent in the 1970s and '80s. The Raiders share their home with the Oakland Athletics, leading to the infield dirt that is in the middle of the field each year until baseball season ends. (AP Photo, File)

Coach John Madden of the Oakland Raiders is carried from the field by his players after his team defeated the Minnesota Vikings in Super Bowl XI in Pasadena, Calif., Jan. 9, 1977. John Madden, the Hall of Fame coach turned broadcaster whose exuberant calls combined with simple explanations provided a weekly soundtrack to NFL games for three decades, died Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, the NFL said. He was 85. (AP Photo/File)

In this Jan. 9, 1977, file photo, Oakland Raiders coach John Madden, left, talks as team owner Al Davis holds the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the Raiders' 32-14 victory over the Minnesota Vikings in Super Bowl XI in Pasadena, Calif. Davis, the Hall of Fame owner of the Raiders known for his rebellious spirit, has died, the team announced on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2011. (AP Photo/File)

Coach John Madden of the Oakland Raiders can?t contain himself on the side line as his star running back, Clarence Davis, races down the field against Minnesota in the Super Bowl in Pasadena, California on Jan. 9, 1977. Safetyman Paul Krause comes over to force him out. Oakland won, 32-14. (AP Photo)

Oakland Raiders coach John Madden, right, does a sort of jig as he waves his finger and shouts in protest at a referee's call during the third quarter of the team's NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Dec. 12, 1970, in Oakland, Calif. Madden, the Hall of Fame coach turned broadcaster whose exuberant calls combined with simple explanations provided a weekly soundtrack to NFL games for three decades, died Tuesday morning, Dec. 28, 2021, the league said. He was 85. The NFL said he died unexpectedly and did not detail a cause. (AP Photo, File)

In this Jan. 4, 1976, file photo, Oakland Raiders quarterback Ken Stabler rubs his hands to warm them as he talks to Raiders coach John Madden on the sideline during the NFL football AFC championship game in Pittsburgh. Stabler, who led the Raiders to a Super Bowl victory and was the NFL's Most Valuable Player in 1974, has died as a result of complications from colon cancer. He was 69. His family announced his death on Stabler's Facebook page on Thursday, July 9, 2015. (AP Photo/File)

Head coach of Oakland Raiders John Madden on August 15, 1970. (AP Photo/RED)

John Madden, tackle for the Philadelphia Eagles, poses in July 1959, location not known. Madden, the Hall of Fame coach turned broadcaster whose exuberant calls combined with simple explanations provided a weekly soundtrack to NFL games for three decades, died Tuesday morning, Dec. 28, 2021, the league said. He was 85. The NFL said he died unexpectedly and did not detail a cause. (AP Photo, File)

Oakland Raiders coach John Madden stands on the sideline during an NFL football game in October 1978. Madden, the Hall of Fame coach turned broadcaster whose exuberant calls combined with simple explanations provided a weekly soundtrack to NFL games for three decades, died Tuesday morning, Dec. 28, 2021, the league said. He was 85. The NFL said he died unexpectedly and did not detail a cause. (AP Photo, File)

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, left, and Pro Football Hall of Fame coach John Madden leave the NFL offices aboard Madden's bus the 'Madden Cruiser, ' to visit training camps, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2010 in New York. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Former Oakland Raiders coach John Madden, right, puts his arm around Raiders owner Al Davis after Davis introduced Madden for enshrinement into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2006, in Canton, Ohio. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan)

Former Oakland Raiders coach John Madden gestures toward his bust during his enshrinement into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2006, in Canton, Ohio. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan)

Broadcaster and former Oakland Raiders coach John Madden poses with his bust after enshrinement into the Pro Football Hall of Fame Saturday, Aug. 5, 2006, in Canton, Ohio. John Madden, the Hall of Fame coach turned broadcaster whose exuberant calls combined with simple explanations provided a weekly soundtrack to NFL games for three decades, died Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, the NFL said. He was 85.(AP Photo/Mark Duncan, File)

A happy John Madden, former Oakland Raiders head coach, talks about being named as a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2006 on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2006 in Detroit. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

In this Feb. 3, 2002, file photo, Fox broadcasters Pat Summerall, left, and John Madden stand in the booth at Louisiana Superdome before the NFL Super Bowl XXXVI football game in New Orleans. Fox Sports spokesman Dan Bell said Tuesday, April 16, 2013, that Summerall, the NFL player-turned-broadcaster whose deep, resonant voice called games for more than 40 years, has died at the age of 82. (AP Photo/Ric Feld, File)

Former Oakland Raiders coach John Madden waves during a ceremony honoring former punter Ray Guy's induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, during halftime of an NFL game between the Raiders and the Kansas City Chiefs in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 20, 2014. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

FILE - Former Oakland Raiders head coach John Madden speaks about former quarterback Ken Stabler, pictured at rear, at a ceremony honoring Stabler during halftime of an NFL football game between the Raiders and the Cincinnati Bengals in Oakland, Calif., on Sept. 13, 2015. 'All Madden' documentary a labor of love for Fox Sports. Many gamers will be receiving the latest edition of the ҍaddenӠvideo game for the holidays. On Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, some will even find out for the first time that the name behind the popular franchise was a successful coach and broadcaster. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)

