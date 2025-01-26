54°F
Raiders News

Former Raiders GM lands job in Titans front office

Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler on the sideline before an NFL game against the Pittsburgh ...
Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler on the sideline before an NFL game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
January 26, 2025
January 26, 2025 - 12:12 pm
 
Updated January 26, 2025 - 12:40 pm

Former Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler is finalizing a deal to become the Titans new assistant general manager, a person with knowledge of the situation confirmed.

Ziegler was in Las Vegas for parts of two seasons. He was hired in 2022 and fired Oct. 31, 2023, after the Raiders started 3-5 his second year in charge. Coach Josh McDaniels, who was hired alongside Ziegler after they worked together with the Patriots, was fired the same day.

The Raiders finished 9-16 in Ziegler’s tenure.

He spent last season with the Saints and will now serve as new Titans general manager Mike Borgonzi’s right-hand man.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.

