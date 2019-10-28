Gareon Conley starts for Texans days after Raiders trade

After the Raiders traded him to the Texans earlier this week, cornerback Gareon Conley started for Houston on Sunday in the Texans’ 27-24 victory.

Oakland Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) tries to shed a tackle from Houston Texans cornerback Gareon Conley (22) during the first half of an NFL game at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

HOUSTON — After the Raiders traded him to the Texans earlier this week, cornerback Gareon Conley started for Houston on Sunday in the Texans’ 27-24 victory.

Conley, a Raiders 2017 first-round pick, finished with four tackles and a pair of passes defensed — including one on what ended up being the Raiders’ final offensive play of the afternoon.

On third-and-16 from the Raiders’ 49 with 4:09 left in the game, Conley broke up a pass deep down the left side to wide receiver Tyrell Williams. Williams appeared to have the ball in his hands before Conley knocked it out before Williams could gain clear possession.

Both Conley and Raiders quarterback Derek Carr mentioned there was some weirdness in Conley playing for the opposition on Sunday.

“It felt a little weird, because it’s just a different situation — playing with them last week and playing with this team,” Conley said. “I was just trying to contribute to the win and that’s what we got.”

“I don’t know if that’s ever happened. That was crazy,” Carr said. “Obviously we’ve competed a lot in practice, and that’s my brother. I love Gareon. I think he’s a really good player. I think he’s going to do really well here.”

