Grading NFL quarterback moves

Free agency changed part of the quarterback landscape in the NFL, and Review-Journal Raiders reporter Vincent Bonsignore grades all the moves.

Tom Brady was bound to dominate NFL free agency. After all, it’s rare that the greatest quarterback of his generation and arguably the best ever hits the open market.

Throw in that Brady and Patriots coach Bill Belichick seemed joined at the hip while winning six Super Bowl championships and it was easy to assume that Brady would return to New England.

Then again, there were signs in the past few years that the Brady-Patriots relationship was beginning to strain a bit and that the future Hall of Famer might seek a different location to finish his career. By the end of last season, it seemed a 50/50 bet that Brady was on his way out of New England.

It set up a guessing game trying to figure out where he might end up, with his decision at least partially impacting where other quarterbacks might land.

No surprise, then, that Cam Newton and Jameis Winston still are unsigned while Brady and fellow future Hall of Famer Philip Rivers will change addresses.

The dust has settled for now, and here are our grades after the sweeping changes.

Tom Brady to the Buccaneers — B

Upside: Brady has six Super Bowl rings while making 41 playoff starts, and his 30 playoff wins are an NFL record. He is teaming with a new coach in Bruce Arians who welcomes input from his quarterbacks and allows leeway in the game plan. Plus, Brady is joining an offense with talented wide receivers in Mike Evans and Chris Godwin and an emerging tight end in O.J. Howard. He has more than enough talent around him to succeed.

Downside: Brady’s passer rating has dropped each season since 2016, his touchdowns have fallen in the past two years and he’ll be 43 in August. While no one would be surprised if he seized this opportunity and had the last laugh on Belichick and the Patriots, you have to believe that Belichick had his reasons to let Brady walk.

Philip Rivers to the Colts — C

Upside: Rivers will play with a terrific offensive line in Indianapolis after playing behind a group that surrendered 34 sacks last season. As a result, he should have more time to throw and a better vantage point from which to launch passes. He has familiarity with Colts coach Frank Reich, the Chargers’ offensive coordinator from 2013 to 2015

Downside: Rivers has 42 interceptions in the past three seasons while playing with an offense loaded with weapons. It can be argued that he cost the Chargers games with his carelessness and recklessness. Even with plenty of weapons, he forced the issue too often. The Colts’ offensive line is the only upgrade over the Chargers for Rivers. Hard to imagine him doing more in Indianapolis than he did the past three years with the Chargers.

Teddy Bridgewater to the Panthers — B

Upside: The Panthers added Robby Anderson, Pharoh Cooper, DeAndrew White, Seth Roberts and Keith Kirkwood to a wide receiver group that includes D.J. Moore and Curtis Samuel, so Bridgewater has weapons. The former Louisville star is 16-5 in his past 21 starts, including 5-0 last season in relief of Drew Brees with the Saints. He’s a proven winner.

Downside: With a new coach and visions of the future, it’s questionable how all-in the Panthers are with Bridgewater, or if they view him as simply a place holder for the next face of their franchise.

Marcus Mariota to the Raiders —B

Upside: Mariota gives the Raiders a backup quarterback option with extensive starting experience, something they haven’t had in years. His unique skill set could get him on the field in special packages, in which the Raiders can take advantage of his threat as a runner. And while incumbent starter Derek Carr’s job is safe, the two are bound to inspire each other.

Downside: By strengthening the position, the Raiders could unintentionally be setting up a potential controversy. Let’s say Carr struggles at some point, the presence of Mariota could stir the fan base and even the locker room into loudly or subtly calling for a change.

Nick Foles to the Bears — C

Upside: Foles has proven in relief to be a dependable starter, even leading the Philadelphia Eagles to a Super Bowl championship and MVP honors in the game as a late-season replacement for Carson Wentz. On a Bears team with an elite defense and solid offensive assets, he might be the mistake-free leader they have lacked. Not a star or game winner, but a quarterback who will stay within the confines of the game plan and manage the offense.

Downside: Foles’ record as a starter is 26-22, his QB rating is 88.2 and his completion percentage is 61.9. He’s been given chances to start, but has never seized the opportunity and solidified himself as a prime-time quarterback. He’s a solid backup. But it’s risky business to expect him to flourish as a full-time starter.

