Gruden says Raiders will ‘make an impact’ on social justice

Training camp concluded Friday at Allegiant Stadium, and Raiders coach Jon Gruden implored his players to “get away from the game here for a little bit.”

It’s been a long camp. A long summer. A long year — as social injustice and COVID-19 continue to surge.

“I told our team, especially our leadership after visiting with them, I want them to take (Saturday) off,” Gruden said. “I’m going to give them a portion of Sunday off to research what’s really going on and educate themselves on where we are.”

Gruden insisted on Friday that the Raiders are going to continue the fight against social injustice, all but promising the club is “going to do something to make life better for somebody. We’re going to make an impact.

“Not just protesting. Not just tweeting,” he added. “We’re going to do something as a football team. And we’re going to prove it.”

Gruden’s comments come at the end of an emotional, challenging week that began Sunday with the shooting of Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old Black man who was shot in the back by a white police officer in Kenosha, Wisconsin. NBA, WNBA, MLS, MLB and NHL players sat out games this week to protest police brutality.

Several NFL teams canceled practices as well.

Las Vegas wide receiver Zay Jones said earlier this week that Gruden does a great job of “handling those situations.”

“We had (meetings) together over the summer on the importance of it,” Jones said Wednesday. “Everyone sees the priority of it.”

Raiders wide receiver Tyrell Williams on Friday wore a shirt to the stadium that read, “STOP KILLING BLACK PEOPLE!” And teammate Trent Brown used Twitter to speak on the state of the nation.

“if you can fix your mouth to say anything besides speaking against injustices everywhere UNFOLLOW QUICKLY!!! Thank ya kindly,” Brown tweeted.

ain't no BUTs right now this shit is happening well past an alarming rate and if you can fix your mouth to say anything besides speaking against injustices everywhere 🗣 UNFOLLOW QUICKLY!!! Thank ya kindly ✊🏽 — Trent Brown (@Trent) August 28, 2020

Gruden on Friday said “there’s a lot of hatred out there, and it really concerns me. I pray that everybody can open their heart and get on the same team. Politically, socially and always.”

He’s hopeful that his players can find time this weekend to relax and reflect.

“Gather your thoughts. Do some research. Don’t make an emotional statement. Make an educational one,” Gruden said. “I think our players are excited to do that.”

Can’t coach speed

The Raiders drafted Henry Ruggs in the first round of April’s draft because of his blistering speed.

He showcased that speed again on Friday.

Ruggs got open deep twice during practice at Allegiant Stadium and secured long, picturesque passes from quarterback Derek Carr. Jones also caught a long pass from backup Nathan Peterman.

Both quarterbacks were sharp and accurate throughout practice, completing passes at all three levels during competitive portions.

Brown out again

Brown did not practice on Friday. The 6-foot-8-inch, 380-pound left tackle debuted at practice Wednesday after missing all of training camp up to that point.

Backup quarterback Marcus Mariota, who has minor nagging injuries, didn’t practice, either, and Gruden said he’ll be out for another three or four days.

Cornerback Trayvon Mullen and Williams were also inactive.

