61°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Raiders News

How to watch Raiders vs. Broncos in NFL Week 12

Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) makes a catch with Denver Broncos cornerback Ja'Quan M ...
Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) makes a catch with Denver Broncos cornerback Ja'Quan McMillian (29) in coverage during the second half of an NFL game at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024, in Denver. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
More Stories
Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) welcomes running back Alexander Mattison (22) back to the ...
Hill: High school rivals reunited as Raiders running backs
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) catches a fumbled ball against the San Francisco 49 ...
Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks — Week 12
Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) interacts with safety Thomas Harper (34) with cornerbac ...
Why has the Raiders’ defense been so disappointing this season?
Chicago Bears' T.J. Edwards tries to stop Green Bay Packers' Josh Jacobs during the first half ...
NFL Week 12 betting breakdown: Predictions for every game
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 23, 2024 - 8:00 pm
 

The Raiders return home for the first time in nearly a month when they face the Denver Broncos on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

The offense showed signs of life in a 34-19 loss at Miami last week, as Gardner Minshew threw for 282 yards and two touchdowns. But it wasn’t enough to avoid a sixth straight defeat.

This is the first home game for the Raiders (2-8) since a 27-20 loss to Kansas City on Oct. 27.

The Broncos won the first matchup 34-18 on Oct. 6 in Denver after Patrick Surtain II returned an interception 100 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter to flip the game.

Denver (6-5) snapped a two-game losing skid Sunday with a 38-6 victory over Atlanta. Rookie quarterback Bo Nix threw for 307 yards with four touchdown passes.

How to watch:

Who: Raiders vs. Broncos

When: 1:05 p.m. Sunday

Where: Allegiant Stadium

TV: CBS (Kevin Harlan, play-by-play; Trent Green, analyst)

Radio: KRLV-AM (920), KOMP-FM (92.3) (Jason Horowitz, play-by-play; Lincoln Kennedy, analyst)

Line: Broncos -6, total 41½

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on X.

MOST READ: RAIDERS
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES