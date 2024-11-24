How to watch Raiders vs. Broncos in NFL Week 12

The Raiders will try to end a six-game losing skid when they return home to face the Denver Broncos on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium. Here’s how to watch the game.

Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) makes a catch with Denver Broncos cornerback Ja'Quan McMillian (29) in coverage during the second half of an NFL game at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024, in Denver. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

The Raiders return home for the first time in nearly a month when they face the Denver Broncos on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

The offense showed signs of life in a 34-19 loss at Miami last week, as Gardner Minshew threw for 282 yards and two touchdowns. But it wasn’t enough to avoid a sixth straight defeat.

This is the first home game for the Raiders (2-8) since a 27-20 loss to Kansas City on Oct. 27.

The Broncos won the first matchup 34-18 on Oct. 6 in Denver after Patrick Surtain II returned an interception 100 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter to flip the game.

Denver (6-5) snapped a two-game losing skid Sunday with a 38-6 victory over Atlanta. Rookie quarterback Bo Nix threw for 307 yards with four touchdown passes.

How to watch:

Who: Raiders vs. Broncos

When: 1:05 p.m. Sunday

Where: Allegiant Stadium

TV: CBS (Kevin Harlan, play-by-play; Trent Green, analyst)

Radio: KRLV-AM (920), KOMP-FM (92.3) (Jason Horowitz, play-by-play; Lincoln Kennedy, analyst)

Line: Broncos -6, total 41½

