How to watch Raiders vs. Dolphins in NFL Week 11
The Raiders will try to end a five-game losing skid when they return to action Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. Here’s how to watch the game.
The Raiders (2-7) are coming off a bye following a 41-24 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Nov. 3. Gardner Minshew is expected to start at quarterback after being benched in his last outing, as the Raiders debut a new offensive coaching staff.
Miami (3-6) ended a three-game losing streak Monday with a 23-15 victory over the Los Angeles Rams. The Dolphins’ offense is finding its rhythm with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa running the show.
How to watch:
Who: Raiders at Dolphins
When: 10 a.m. Sunday
Where: Hard Rock Stadium; Miami Gardens, Florida
TV: CBS (Tom McCarthy, play-by-play; Jay Feely and Ross Tucker, analysts)
Radio: KRLV-AM (920), KOMP-FM (92.3) (Jason Horowitz, play-by-play; Lincoln Kennedy, analyst)
Line: Dolphins -7, total 43½
