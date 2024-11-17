49°F
How to watch Raiders vs. Dolphins in NFL Week 11

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) reacts after being called for roughing the passer on Los ...
Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) reacts after being called for roughing the passer on Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9), not pictured, during the first half of an NFL game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024, in Inglewood, Calif. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 16, 2024 - 8:00 pm
 

The Raiders will try to end a five-game losing skid when they return to action Sunday against the Miami Dolphins.

The Raiders (2-7) are coming off a bye following a 41-24 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Nov. 3. Gardner Minshew is expected to start at quarterback after being benched in his last outing, as the Raiders debut a new offensive coaching staff.

Miami (3-6) ended a three-game losing streak Monday with a 23-15 victory over the Los Angeles Rams. The Dolphins’ offense is finding its rhythm with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa running the show.

How to watch:

Who: Raiders at Dolphins

When: 10 a.m. Sunday

Where: Hard Rock Stadium; Miami Gardens, Florida

TV: CBS (Tom McCarthy, play-by-play; Jay Feely and Ross Tucker, analysts)

Radio: KRLV-AM (920), KOMP-FM (92.3) (Jason Horowitz, play-by-play; Lincoln Kennedy, analyst)

Line: Dolphins -7, total 43½

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on X.

