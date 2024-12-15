How to watch Raiders vs. Falcons on ‘Monday Night Football’

The Raiders return home for the first time since Nov. 24 when they host the Atlanta Falcons on “Monday Night Football” at Allegiant Stadium. Here’s how to watch.

Injuries to key players cause line to move on Raiders-Falcons game

Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (8) and wide receiver DJ Turner (19) walk off the field after a loss to the Denver Broncos during the second half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Raiders will make their first “Monday Night Football” appearance of the season when they host the Falcons at Allegiant Stadium.

The last time the Raiders played on “Monday Night Football,” they lost to the Lions 26-14 on Oct. 30, 2023. The team fired coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler a day later. The Raiders’ Christmas Day win over the Chiefs in 2023 was not a “Monday Night Football” broadcast.

The Raiders (2-11) have lost nine straight and are coming off a 28-13 setback at Tampa Bay. It’s uncertain who will start at quarterback after Aidan O’Connell was carted off against the Buccaneers with what turned out to be a bruised bone in his knee.

Desmond Ridder would get the nod against his former team if O’Connell is unable to play.

The Falcons (6-7) have lost four straight to fall out of first place in the NFC South. Veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins has thrown eight interceptions without a touchdown during his team’s losing streak.

How to watch:

Who: Falcons at Raiders

When: 5:30 p.m. Monday

Where: Allegiant Stadium

TV: ESPN (Chris Fowler, play-by-play; Dan Orlovsky, Louis Riddick, analysts)

Radio: KRLV-AM (920), KOMP-FM (92.3) (Jason Horowitz, play-by-play; Lincoln Kennedy, analyst)

Line: Falcons -5½, total 44½

