How to watch Raiders vs. Jaguars in Week 16

The Raiders host the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday in a game with serious ramifications for the 2025 NFL draft. Here’s how to watch.

Raiders defensive end K'Lavon Chaisson (44) smiles on the sideline after a sack of Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins (18), not pictured, during the first half of an NFL game on Monday, Dec. 16, 2024, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

The Raiders will try to snap a 10-game losing streak when they host the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

The outcome will have serious ramifications for the top of the 2025 NFL draft with the Raiders (2-12) in the running for the No. 1 pick.

The Raiders are coming off a 15-9 loss to the Atlanta Falcons on “Monday Night Football.” Aidan O’Connell, who missed that game with a knee injury, is expected to start.

The Jaguars (3-10) lost to the New York Jets 32-25 in their last outing.

How to watch:

Who: Jaguars at Raiders

When: 1:25 p.m. Sunday

Where: Allegiant Stadium

TV: CBS (Andrew Catalon, play-by-play; Tiki Barber, Jason McCourty, analysts)

Radio: KRLV-AM (920), KOMP-FM (92.3) (Jason Horowitz, play-by-play; Lincoln Kennedy, analyst)

Line: Raiders -1½, total 40½

