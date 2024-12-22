How to watch Raiders vs. Jaguars in Week 16
The Raiders host the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday in a game with serious ramifications for the 2025 NFL draft. Here’s how to watch.
The Raiders will try to snap a 10-game losing streak when they host the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.
The outcome will have serious ramifications for the top of the 2025 NFL draft with the Raiders (2-12) in the running for the No. 1 pick.
The Raiders are coming off a 15-9 loss to the Atlanta Falcons on “Monday Night Football.” Aidan O’Connell, who missed that game with a knee injury, is expected to start.
The Jaguars (3-10) lost to the New York Jets 32-25 in their last outing.
How to watch:
Who: Jaguars at Raiders
When: 1:25 p.m. Sunday
Where: Allegiant Stadium
TV: CBS (Andrew Catalon, play-by-play; Tiki Barber, Jason McCourty, analysts)
Radio: KRLV-AM (920), KOMP-FM (92.3) (Jason Horowitz, play-by-play; Lincoln Kennedy, analyst)
Line: Raiders -1½, total 40½
