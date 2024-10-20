How to watch Raiders vs. Rams in NFL Week 7

The Raiders will play their first game since trading wide receiver Davante Adams against the Rams on Sunday. Here’s how to watch the game.

Vegas Raiders running back Alexander Mattison (22) runs with the football during the first half of an NFL game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

The Raiders will try to snap a two-game losing skid when they travel to face the Rams on Sunday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

It will be the team’s first game since trading wide receiver Davante Adams to the New York Jets for a conditional 2025 third-round pick Tuesday.

The Raiders’ offense continued to struggle in a deflating 32-13 home loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers last week despite a switch at quarterback to Aidan O’Connell. The defeat dropped the team to 2-4.

The Rams (1-4) lost two straight before a Week 6 bye.

How to watch:

Who: Raiders at Rams

When: 1:05 p.m. Sunday

Where: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, Calif.

TV: CBS (Kevin Harlan, play-by-play; Trent Green, analyst)

Radio: KRLV-AM (920), KOMP-FM (92.3) (Jason Horowitz, play-by-play; Lincoln Kennedy, analyst)

Line: Rams -7, total 43½

