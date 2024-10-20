68°F
How to watch Raiders vs. Rams in NFL Week 7

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 19, 2024 - 8:00 pm
 

The Raiders will try to snap a two-game losing skid when they travel to face the Rams on Sunday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

It will be the team’s first game since trading wide receiver Davante Adams to the New York Jets for a conditional 2025 third-round pick Tuesday.

The Raiders’ offense continued to struggle in a deflating 32-13 home loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers last week despite a switch at quarterback to Aidan O’Connell. The defeat dropped the team to 2-4.

The Rams (1-4) lost two straight before a Week 6 bye.

How to watch:

Who: Raiders at Rams

When: 1:05 p.m. Sunday

Where: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, Calif.

TV: CBS (Kevin Harlan, play-by-play; Trent Green, analyst)

Radio: KRLV-AM (920), KOMP-FM (92.3) (Jason Horowitz, play-by-play; Lincoln Kennedy, analyst)

Line: Rams -7, total 43½

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on X.

