Hunter Renfrow thinks he can help a team … even if it’s not Raiders

Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow has been a subject of trade rumors most of the season, and with the NFL deadline looming, he is ready for a resolution.

Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) comes on the field during the first half of an NFL game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023, at Solider Field in Chicago.

Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) makes a catch as Green Bay Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas (29) defends during the first half an NFL game on Monday, Oct. 9, 2023, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) runs after a reception during warm ups before facing the Green Bay Packers during the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Oct. 9, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A day doesn’t go by without Hunter Renfrow’s name being bandied about in trade speculation. That isn’t limited to social media or chat rooms anymore, either.

It’s well known in NFL circles that the Raiders are open to dealing their wide receiver. And Renfrow, while not clamoring for a move, seems resigned to the fact it might happen.

With Tuesday’s trade deadline looming, Renfrow is confident of one thing: No matter where he is at this time next week, he believes he will be an asset.

“I feel like I can help,” Renfrow said. “Whether it’s this team or whoever it is, I feel like I can help. And I’m excited to do that moving forward.”

Where that is will be decided in the next five days.

Renfrow didn’t shed any light one way or another, choosing to keep all trade communication between himself, general manager Dave Ziegler, and his professional and personal inner circle.

All he can do now is prepare as best as possible for Monday night’s game at Detroit, though considering how little he has been utilized this season, it’s anyone’s guess how much he will play against the Lions.

Renfrow has eight catches for 73 yards this season and goes long stretches without seeing the field. Last season wasn’t much better with 36 catches for 330 yards.

The irony is that it all comes on the heels of the Raiders giving Renfrow a contract extension before the 2022 season. He was coming off a 103-catch season and had established himself as one of the league’s better slot receivers. The new deal was validation of his rise from a fifth-round pick to a big-time weapon and a sure sign he was a big part of the future under Ziegler and coach Josh McDaniels.

But it’s been all backward since, with Renfrow laboring through an injury-plagued season in 2022 before becoming an afterthought this season.

Despite all the Raiders’ public proclamations that they want to get him more involved, those wishes are never evident come game day.

Renfrow is as perplexed as anyone else.

“It’s been an interesting two years, for sure,” he said.

Through it all, he has kept a stiff upper lip and tried to make the best of things.

“One thing I’ve learned through this whole process is I can dictate how I come to the building and feel every day,” Renfrow said. “I can dictate how I treat people. I can dictate all those things.”

No matter how things turn out, he will ensure something useful comes from the experience.

“I feel like I’ve learned a lot … whether I’m here or there or wherever, I’m going to be able to take with me,” Renfrow said.

