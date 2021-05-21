In surprise move, Raiders release DT David Irving

David Irving was expected to compete for snaps in a crowded, revamped Raiders defensive line. But the numbers game involved may have cost him his spot.

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden greets defender David Irving (95) before the start of their NFL Football game versus the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020. L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

In a surprise move, the Raiders on Friday released defensive tackle David Irving, who signed on late last season after coming off the NFL’s suspended list.

As things stand, the Raiders have Johnathan Hankins, Quinton Jefferson, Darius Philon, Solomon Thomas and Niles Scott competing for playing time on the interior of the defensive line.

