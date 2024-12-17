Injured Raiders RB says ‘I’ll be back next season’ on social media

One of the Raiders’ lone bright spots this season hinted on social media Tuesday he may be out for the team’s final three games with an ankle injury.

Raiders running back Sincere McCormick (28) is gang tackled by the Atlanta Falcons during the first half of an NFL game on Monday, Dec. 16, 2024, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders coach Antonio Pierce did not have an official update Tuesday on running back Sincere McCormick, who left Monday’s game in the first half with an ankle injury and did not return.

McCormick, however, posted a video on his Instagram account Tuesday that suggested he is out for the Raiders’ final three games.

“I just wanna give a shout out to everybody who kept me in their prayers,” McCormick said. “But it’s nothing too crazy, though. I mean honestly, I’ll be back next season. I’m not really even tripping about it. I’ll be back better than ever.”

McCormick, 24, has been a bright spot for the Raiders after earning a promotion from the practice squad to the active roster. He has 39 carries for 183 yards this season.

