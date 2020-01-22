It’s official: Las Vegas Raiders will be the name of Sin City’s relocated NFL team.

The team announced its name Wednesday at its future home, Allegiant Stadium, just one day after presenting details about the 2020 NFL Draft to the Clark County Commission.

A new name naturally means new merchandise. Fans can expect Las Vegas-branded apparel and accessories in stores starting April 23 — the first day of the draft. The Raiders would not confirm the apparel launch date, but associates at team store The Raider Image in Town Square, Fashion Show Mall and Galleria at Sunset all confirmed the new merchandise will arrive the first day of the draft. Meanwhile, local stores like Sports Town USA in downtown Summerlin said it will carry Las Vegas Raiders gear in April.

