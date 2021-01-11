56°F
Raiders

Josh Jacobs’ attorneys: No DUI charge for single-car crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 11, 2021 - 12:07 pm
 
Updated January 11, 2021 - 12:11 pm
Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) heads to the locker room during the second quarter of an ...
Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) heads to the locker room during the second quarter of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs will not be charged with driving under the influence, Jacobs’ attorneys told the NFL Network in a statement.

The lawyers, David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld, said that Jacobs was charged Monday morning by the Clark County district attorney’s office only “with failure to exercise due care.”

“Josh appreciates the district attorney’s thorough and complete review of the accident and we would like to thank the EMS and law enforcement at the scene,” the statement read.

Jacobs was involved in a single-car crash early Jan. 4.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

