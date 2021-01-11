Josh Jacobs’ attorneys: No DUI charge for single-car crash

Jacobs’ lawyers said that he was charged Monday morning by the Clark County district attorney’s office only “with failure to exercise due care.”

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs will not be charged with driving under the influence, Jacobs’ attorneys told the NFL Network in a statement.

The lawyers, David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld, said that Jacobs was charged Monday morning by the Clark County district attorney’s office only “with failure to exercise due care.”

“Josh appreciates the district attorney’s thorough and complete review of the accident and we would like to thank the EMS and law enforcement at the scene,” the statement read.

Jacobs was involved in a single-car crash early Jan. 4.

