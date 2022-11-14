59°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
jeff_german
Raiders

Mark Davis on Josh McDaniels: ‘He’s doing a fantastic job’

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 14, 2022 - 11:58 am
 
Updated November 14, 2022 - 12:18 pm
Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler, left, owner Mark Davis, center, and head coach Josh McDan ...
Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler, left, owner Mark Davis, center, and head coach Josh McDaniels share a moment before an NFL game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders owner Mark Davis on Monday gave first-year head coach Josh McDaniels a resounding vote of confidence, despite the team’s 2-7 start after a 25-20 loss to Indianapolis on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

“As far as Josh goes, I have no issues,” Davis said. “I’m getting to know him a lot better. When you sign someone to a contract, don’t you expect him to fulfill the contract?”

McDaniels is in the first year of a four-year contract.

“I like Josh. I think he’s doing a fantastic job. That’s why I hired him,” Davis said. “We did an exhaustive search and found the person we believe is going to bring the Raiders to greatness.”

Davis said the Raiders are in the early stages of building something. “Life isn’t static. It’s fluid. You want to win at the end of the year and be the one holding the trophy. Obviously, we’re not there yet. I know it’s frustrating for the fan base. I feel for them. I’m a fan as well.”

Related: Emotional Carr calls out teammates after loss to Colts

Asked specifically if he believes McDaniels is the long-term answer at head coach, Davis replied: “Why wouldn’t I?”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

MOST READ: Raiders
1
Mark Davis on Josh McDaniels: ‘He’s doing a fantastic job’
Mark Davis on Josh McDaniels: ‘He’s doing a fantastic job’
2
3 takeaways from Raiders’ loss: New low in ugly season
3 takeaways from Raiders’ loss: New low in ugly season
3
Davante Adams questions Raiders’ commitment after another loss
Davante Adams questions Raiders’ commitment after another loss
4
Graney: Emotional Derek Carr wants more passion from teammates
Graney: Emotional Derek Carr wants more passion from teammates
5
Raiders find another way to lose another close game
Raiders find another way to lose another close game
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (27) forces a fumble by Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pi ...
Raiders find another way to lose another close game
By / RJ

One play doesn’t define a game. But if it did in the Raiders’ loss to the Colts, it would have been a fumble that linebacker Darien Butler probably should have recovered late in the game.

New England Patriots defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale (95) and linebacker Matthew Judon (9) sack ...
NFL betting breakdown: Week 10
By / RJ

SixthSenseSports.com handicapper Scott Kellen analyzes every NFL Week 10 Sunday and Monday game, with odds, trends and final scores.