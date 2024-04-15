Maxx Crosby ‘guarantees’ Chiefs wouldn’t have planted flag on Raiders logo

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby insisted he wasn’t bothered by Marquez Valdes-Scantling’s celebratory move after the Chiefs won the Super Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) holds the Vince Lombardi Trophy after winning Super Bowl 58 in overtime against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby answers questions during a media availability on the first day of the team’s offseason training program on Monday, April 15, 2024, at the Intermountain Health Performance Center in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

It was bad enough that Raiders fans had to watch their bitter rivals from Kansas City win a Super Bowl on their home field in February.

Matters were made worse when wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling planted a Chiefs flag in the middle of the field at Allegiant Stadium after the 25-22 overtime victory over the 49ers.

MVS PLANTS THE FLAG pic.twitter.com/ZcxDB8suSa — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) February 12, 2024

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby was insistent in his comments Monday as the team opened its offseason program that it would not have happened had a Raiders logo adorned the field that day instead of the NFL logo that was temporarily painted on the grass.

“At the end of the day, he wouldn’t plant a flag in a Raider logo, I guarantee you that,” Crosby said. “I promise you that.”

Crosby said having to watch Kansas City win in the Raiders’ home stadium isn’t driving him through his offseason program. He’s too busy trying to make sure it doesn’t happen again.

“If you’re worried about and thinking about the other guys, you’re wasting time and energy,” he said. “It is what it is. Every year, there is a Super Bowl on someone’s field. It happened to be our field. Like I said, nobody is planting a flag on our Raider logo. I can promise you that.”

Crosby was able to take some solace in a victory over the Chiefs on Christmas Day in which the defense was dominant.

Kansas City didn’t lose another game the rest of the season.

“I love it,” he said. “They already know what time it is. I don’t have to say anything about the Chargers, about the Chiefs, about the Broncos. About any team. Anybody that is going to see us, starting Week 1, they know what type of time I’m on. They know what type of time we’re going to be on. So we’re going to see.”

While rivalries and trash talking can be fun and raise the stakes on certain games, Crosby said he wants to win the battle on the field after watching Kansas City win back-to-back championships.

“At the end of the day, it’s all talk,” he said. “You try to go back and forth and say, ‘Oh, we’re going to do this.’ No. I don’t have to say anything. We’re more than excited, and I’ll leave that for y’all. You can talk about all that other stuff, but it is what it is.”

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.