‘Monday Night Football’ ratings best in a decade in Las Vegas

The debut of the Las Vegas Raiders in prime time led to strong ratings on ESPN and ABC for “Monday Night Football.”

New Orleans Saints running back Latavius Murray (28) breaks the tackle of Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) in the first quarter during an NFL football game on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegans flocked to their TV screens to watch the first NFL game played in the city and the debut of Allegiant Stadium.

Monday night’s game between the Raiders and New Orleans Saints drew a 22.1 overnight rating in Las Vegas, meaning 22.1 percent of local households with TVs tuned in. The Raiders defeated the Saints 34-24.

That was by far the highest rating of the 44 overnight markets. San Francisco finished second with a 16.2 local rating, followed by San Diego at 15.6. Ratings in New Orleans won’t be available until Wednesday.

According to ESPN, it was the most-watched “Monday Night Football” game among Las Vegans in a decade.

Nationally, an average of 15.59 million viewers tuned into the game, a 31 percent increase from last year’s Week 2 matchup between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets. Those were the best numbers on a Monday night since a November matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers and the second-best in 24 games since a November 2018 game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Rams.

The numbers include viewers across all platforms on ESPN’s MegaCast, which spanned ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes.

“Monday Night Football” carried ESPN and ABC to the No. 1 and No. 2 spots in prime time on Monday across all households and in all key male and overall demos.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.