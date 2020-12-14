No defense for Raiders as playoff hopes suffer major setback
The Raiders (7-6) likely will have to win their final three games to have any shot at making the postseason.
The Indianapolis Colts gained 456 yards, including 212 on the ground, and handed the Raiders a 44-27 loss Sunday at Allegiant Stadium to deal a major blow to their playoff chances.
The Raiders (7-6) likely will have to win their final three games to have any shot at making the postseason.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.