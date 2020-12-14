45°F
Raiders

No defense for Raiders as playoff hopes suffer major setback

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 13, 2020 - 4:04 pm
 
Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) breaks up a pass intended for Indianapolis Colts wide re ...
Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) breaks up a pass intended for Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton (13) in the second quarter during an NFL football game on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) bursts through a hole past Raiders defensi ...
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) bursts through a hole past Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and Raiders outside linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) in the second quarter during an NFL football game on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton (13) makes a touchdown catch under pressure from R ...
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton (13) makes a touchdown catch under pressure from Raiders strong safety Johnathan Abram (24) in the second quarter during an NFL football game on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton (13) celebrates with Indianapolis Colts tight end ...
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton (13) celebrates with Indianapolis Colts tight end Jack Doyle (84) after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter during an NFL football game against the Raiders on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) makes a touchdown catch under pressure from Indianapo ...
Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) makes a touchdown catch under pressure from Indianapolis Colts strong safety Khari Willis (37) in the second quarter during an NFL football game on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive end Arden Key (99) tackle Indianapolis Col ...
Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive end Arden Key (99) tackle Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) for a loss in the second quarter during an NFL football game on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) cuts up field for a first quarter touchdown past Indianapo ...
Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) cuts up field for a first quarter touchdown past Indianapolis Colts free safety Julian Blackmon (32) during an NFL football game on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) celebrates with Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) and Raid ...
Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) celebrates with Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) and Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) after scoring a touchdown in the first quarter during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton (13) makes a touchdown atcha under pressure from R ...
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton (13) makes a touchdown atcha under pressure from Raiders cornerback Nevin Lawson (26) in the first quarter during an NFL football game on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) gestures in the first quarter during an NFL football game ag ...
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) gestures in the first quarter during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) runs the ball against Indianapolis Colts safety Georg ...
Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) runs the ball against Indianapolis Colts safety George Odum (30) in the second quarter during an NFL football game on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II (23) intercepts a pass intended for Raiders tight ...
Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II (23) intercepts a pass intended for Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) in the second quarter during an NFL football game on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) runs the ball against Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny ...
Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) runs the ball against Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II (23) in the second quarter during an NFL football game on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Indianapolis Colts gained 456 yards, including 212 on the ground, and handed the Raiders a 44-27 loss Sunday at Allegiant Stadium to deal a major blow to their playoff chances.

The Raiders (7-6) likely will have to win their final three games to have any shot at making the postseason.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.

