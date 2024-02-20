Raiders add former NFL head coach as offensive assistant

Raiders coach Antonio Pierce is set to add three more assistants to his staff, including a well-known former NFL running back.

Raiders interim head coach Antonio Pierce speaks into his headset during the second half of an NFL game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Garden, Fla. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

The Raiders continue to cobble Antonio Pierce’s first coaching staff together with four assistant hires and a promotion.

Former Dolphins coach Joe Philbin is being added as a senior offensive assistant. Philbin, 62, was most recently an offensive analyst at Ohio State. He provides a wealth of experience for the Raiders and Pierce, who is beginning his first full season in charge.

Philbin went 24-28 with the Dolphins from 2012-15. He was also the Packers offensive coordinator from 2007-11 and 2018. He coached the Cowboys offensive line from 2020-22.

Philbin joins Marvin Lewis as the second former NFL head coach on Pierce’s staff.

The Raiders are also adding former Broncos and Kentucky offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello as their quarterbacks coach. Scangarello, 51, began his coaching career with the Raiders in 2009 as a quality control assistant. He did not coach in 2023. He most recently worked as a private quarterback coach for Southern California draft prospect Caleb Williams.

Carnell “Cadillac” Williams will coach the Raiders running backs. The former NFL player coached running backs at Auburn from 2019-23 and finished the 2022 season as the Tigers interim coach. Auburn went 2-2 under Williams, who resigned this offseason to pursue other opportunities.

Williams, 41, was a star running back for the Tigers and played five NFL seasons after being drafted fifth overall in 2005.

Luke Steckel will coach the Raiders tight ends. Steckel, 38, spent last season as the Bears assistant offensive line coach. He worked under Raiders new offensive coordinator Luke Getsy in Chicago.

Fred Walker, a Raiders offensive assistant in 2023, has been promoted to assistant quarterbacks coach.

