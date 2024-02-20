58°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Raiders News

Raiders add former NFL head coach as offensive assistant

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 20, 2024 - 1:19 pm
 
Updated February 20, 2024 - 1:32 pm
Raiders interim head coach Antonio Pierce speaks into his headset during the second half of an ...
Raiders interim head coach Antonio Pierce speaks into his headset during the second half of an NFL game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Garden, Fla. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

The Raiders continue to cobble Antonio Pierce’s first coaching staff together with four assistant hires and a promotion.

Former Dolphins coach Joe Philbin is being added as a senior offensive assistant. Philbin, 62, was most recently an offensive analyst at Ohio State. He provides a wealth of experience for the Raiders and Pierce, who is beginning his first full season in charge.

Philbin went 24-28 with the Dolphins from 2012-15. He was also the Packers offensive coordinator from 2007-11 and 2018. He coached the Cowboys offensive line from 2020-22.

Philbin joins Marvin Lewis as the second former NFL head coach on Pierce’s staff.

The Raiders are also adding former Broncos and Kentucky offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello as their quarterbacks coach. Scangarello, 51, began his coaching career with the Raiders in 2009 as a quality control assistant. He did not coach in 2023. He most recently worked as a private quarterback coach for Southern California draft prospect Caleb Williams.

Carnell “Cadillac” Williams will coach the Raiders running backs. The former NFL player coached running backs at Auburn from 2019-23 and finished the 2022 season as the Tigers interim coach. Auburn went 2-2 under Williams, who resigned this offseason to pursue other opportunities.

Williams, 41, was a star running back for the Tigers and played five NFL seasons after being drafted fifth overall in 2005.

Luke Steckel will coach the Raiders tight ends. Steckel, 38, spent last season as the Bears assistant offensive line coach. He worked under Raiders new offensive coordinator Luke Getsy in Chicago.

Fred Walker, a Raiders offensive assistant in 2023, has been promoted to assistant quarterbacks coach.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.

MOST READ: Raiders
1
Graney: Raiders need to trade up for one of draft’s best QBs
Graney: Raiders need to trade up for one of draft’s best QBs
2
New Raiders GM expected to be aggressive in search for top QB
New Raiders GM expected to be aggressive in search for top QB
3
Raiders mailbag: Would trading up for a quarterback be worth it?
Raiders mailbag: Would trading up for a quarterback be worth it?
4
Can the Raiders land a quarterback in the latest RJ mock draft?
Can the Raiders land a quarterback in the latest RJ mock draft?
5
Raiders quarterback suspended 2 games by NFL, affecting contract
Raiders quarterback suspended 2 games by NFL, affecting contract
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
More stories
Who is on Pierce’s first Raiders coaching staff?
Who is on Pierce’s first Raiders coaching staff?
Raiders won’t retain offensive coordinator
Raiders won’t retain offensive coordinator
Raiders to interview high-profile candidate for coordinator’s job
Raiders to interview high-profile candidate for coordinator’s job
Raiders new offensive coordinator wants QBs with ‘escapability’
Raiders new offensive coordinator wants QBs with ‘escapability’
Raiders go with experience, hire ex-Chargers general manager
Raiders go with experience, hire ex-Chargers general manager
Kliff Kingsbury calls audible, won’t take Raiders coordinator’s job
Kliff Kingsbury calls audible, won’t take Raiders coordinator’s job